‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Where You’ve Seen New Cast Member Gus Halper Before

Gus Halper of Law & Order: Organized Crime is no stranger when it comes to working in the big world of TV. Sure, he’s going to be part of a power couple in the show along with Camilla Belle. Halper, according to IMDb, will join the show as Teddy Silas for the Season 3 opener. Belle, according to Deadline, will play Pearl Serrano and you can look for them to make names for themselves on the show.

But Halper’s done more work before his new role on the TV show. He played Mikey Scaramucci in the series Happy alongside Chris Meloni, so they have a connection there. Halper also played Erik Menendez in the series Law & Order True Crime. Just recently, Halper finished up filming on the Netflix-produced biopic Rustin.

Plenty Of TV Work For New ‘Law & Order: Organised Crime’ Cast Member

But his first real taste of TV work would come back in 2015 in the series Public Morals, where he played Sergio Tedesco in four episodes. You might have seen him in the 2016 series Power, where he played Alby. Back in 2016, he also made an appearance on Chicago P.D. as Oliver Tuxhorn in the episode 300,000 Likes. Halper also appeared in five episodes of two 2019 TV series, Jett and Dickinson. Well, in 2021 he appeared in Fear the Walking Dead in two episodes as Will.

Movie work includes a turn as Bone in the 2019 Liam Neeson film Cold Pursuit. But Halper has made a name himself as a producer, too. Among those works is the series Today in New York. Toss in three different shorts, including The Campaign, Winning Streak, and Guy, and Halper is one busy man. He’s getting ready for Law & Order: Organized Crime and its new season, too.

In 2017, Halper talked with Entertainment Tonight about playing Menendez, a role he re-auditioned for after attempting to be Lyle in the TV series. When asked about how difficult it was to become this character and find a connection with them, Halper was not shy about his response.

“Extremely difficult,” he said. “Playing a real person, for me, feels like a greater responsibility. Maybe it shouldn’t, but it does. These guys’ lives were not easy. The story that we’re not telling is not easy. As far as I’m concerned, they endured some of the greatest trauma that a human being can. It’s a really tragic, high-stakes, highly emotional story, so it was really hard. It still is really hard. It hasn’t gotten any easier.” Be sure and check out this actor’s work before he starts appearing as Silas in the NBC police drama. Law & Order: Organized Crime airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central.