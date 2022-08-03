Chris Meloni Takes Fans Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’

Fans of the popular crime/drama “Law & Order” are awaiting the new season of the show and its spinoffs. Actor Chris Meloni is adding to the hype, as he shared a BTS video of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” set.

The new seasons of the “Law & Order” franchise are just over a month away, but the stars of the shows have been giving fans content to hold them over until then. Chris Meloni, who plays Elliot Stabler on “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” shared a BTS video to Instagram on set of the latter.

He captioned the video: “#OC on the streets #solvingitwithhelp @nbc @wolfentertainment”. The video HERE featured Meloni silently walking through set, showing the cast and crew on-camera.

Fans were excited for the peek behind the scenes. One fan commented: “I am exciting for this next season!! Amazing!!”

The show is heading into its third season this fall, making it the shortest “Law & Order” series in the franchise. The show premiered last year in April 2021, and fans immediately tuned in and loved the show.

Twitter user @thanos_sheffey took to the website to share how much he loves the show, and Meloni. He tweeted: “@Chris_Meloni I wanted to say I enjoy watching Law and Order with you in it. You are my favorite character of them all and Organized Crime is awesome. My grandfather, if he was still here, would be addicted to L&O:OC I think it’s the best next to SVU. Hop all is well”.

Between the posts from Meloni and the other actors and the premiere date quickly approaching, fans are getting excited. Twitter user @MeloniProject posted more BTS photos from set. They tweeted: “Christopher Meloni on the set of Law and Order: Organized Crime today #LawAndOrderOC #OrganizedCrime #BTS photo shared with permission”.

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” Cast Shares BTS Photos and Videos

Meloni has shared several BTS looks on his Instagram lately. Four days ago, he posted a video of Danielle Moné Truitt, who portrays Sergeant Ayanna Bell, while a makeup artist helps her get ready. The official Instagram account for NBC commented: “Slaying on and off set”.

However, Meloni isn’t the only cast member teasing fans with sneak peeks. Ainsley Seiger, who plays Jet Slootmaekers, shared a BTS photo from set as well. She posted a selfie of herself getting her makeup done with the caption “Back at it”.

back at it pic.twitter.com/fUnVSjWeXF — ainsley seiger (@ainsleyseigers) July 21, 2022

Viewers are looking forward to tuning in to the third season of the spinoff show.

This season, the show is also bringing in a few new cast members, and you may recognize some. Rick Gonzalez from “Arrow” and Brent Antonello from “Dynasty” are joining the “Organized Crime” cast. Both will play similar roles, NYPD detectives assigned to the Organized Crime unit.

Although it is still over a month away, the cast keeping fans updated keeps viewers ready for the upcoming season. Season 3 of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” will premiere on September 22 on NBC, as well as with the other shows in the franchise.