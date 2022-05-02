Could Olivia Benson Be in Danger on the Latest ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ and ‘SVU’ Crossover?

Though detectives Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) haven’t officially been partners on Law & Order in more than decade, their friendship has endured. Throughout Meloni’s long absence from the police procedural, the pair kept fans interested with social media posts depicting their real-life bond.

Then, at long last, Detective Elliot Stabler returned to the franchise in 2021. However, the beloved detective was no longer part of the Special Victims Unit. Instead, fans saw Stabler leading his own unit, the Organized Crime Task Force. Though fans missed Benson and Stabler’s weekly crime fighting efforts as a team, they accepted the separate series, especially because it immediately opened the door for crossover episodes.

Elliot Stabler has already been featured in a handful of Law & Order: SVU episodes, and Olivia Benson has appeared in several episodes of Organized Crime. And with the current seasons of all three Law & Order series drawing to a close, producers are giving each another crossover episode.

Olivia Benson will appear in her own show, SVU, as well as Organized Crime and the original series, Law & Order. Benson has proven her loyalty to her friends on innumerable occasions. This time, however, it could be her downfall.

Olivia Benson’s Appearance on ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Could Spell Trouble for the Detective

The official log line for the coming episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime reads as follows. “When a 9-year-old girl is kidnapped in connection with the Brotherhood, Stabler and the task force must work together with Benson and the SVU to track down the culprits before it’s too late.”

Now, there are a couple possibilities here. The first is that, since both shows are nearing their season finales, writers wanted to do something special for fans. And Law & Order fans love nothing more than an Elliot Stabler/Olivia Benson reunion.

That said, the very nature of Organized Crime puts Olivia Benson in danger. After all, the series begins with Elliot Stabler losing someone he loves most, his wife of 30 years, Kathy Stabler. And that wasn’t the end of the Stabler family’s suffering. Other members of the family have been targeted by Stabler’s enemies in the episodes since.

Elliot Stabler’s job with the Organized Crime Task Force puts him and those he loves in the crosshairs of some of the city’s most dangerous criminals on a daily basis. On top of that, the most recent episode of Organized Crime made it clear that someone is after Stabler. And Olivia Benson makes perfect bait for someone interested in forcing Stabler’s hand.

Benson and Stabler’s history is still canon within the Law & Order universe. The approaching season finale creates the ideal opportunity for an emotional episode or, perhaps even worse, a cliffhanger. Because, let’s say Olivia Benson makes it out of Elliot Stabler’s world unscathed. The danger she encounters with the Organized Crime Task Force could still follow her back to the SVU.