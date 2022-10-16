‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Date Set for Kelli Giddish Appearance

Kelli Giddish fans, call this a bonus episode. We now know when Amanda Rollins will appear on SVU’s sister show, Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Circle this date: Oct. 27. That’s the next new episode for Law & Order: Organized Crime. And Rollins steps in to help the Organized Crime Bureau on a case where a woman says she was raped by some cops. OC ran the promo Thursday night at the end of the episode called “Spirit in the Sky.”

The tease is a brief one. There’s a fleeting appearance by Giddish’s Amanda Rollins as she tells Stabler: “They’re saying cops did it.”

Stabler (Christopher Meloni) says “Gangsters posing as cops? And Bell (Danielle Mone Truitt) answers “that’s front page news.”

PROMO: Law & Order: Organized Crime back for an all new episode on October 27th! #LawAndOrderOC #OrganizedCrime pic.twitter.com/t1OkXgVuSW — mel | hey my friend meloni (@MeloniProject) October 14, 2022

Giddish Also Appeared with Law & Order: Organized Crime Cast During September Crossover

Back in August, Giddish announced that she was leaving Law & Order: SVU this season. After a decade-plus stint on the show, it wasn’t her choice to leave. SVU added her to the cast in 2011, after Meloni left the show because of a contract dispute. Rollins definitely is a fan favorite. And SVU watchers still haven’t forgiven the powers that be for releasing Giddish from the show.

Giddish’s final episode on SVU is Dec. 8. Writers have had weeks to create the perfect storyline to say good bye to the character. Already, she survived a gun shot wound from the season premiere. But she’s experiencing some serious guilt and anxiety. Rollins started skipping mandatory therapy sessions. Her therapist said she risked suspension if she didn’t start showing up. She also doesn’t want to be along in her apartment. And she thinks she’s screwing up her relationships with her daughters and Carisi (Peter Scanavino) her boyfriend. We’re hoping Carisi also is soon to be Rollins’ fiance.

(Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Rollins Is Skipping Therapy Sessions on SVU

The last episode “The Steps We Cannot Take” really didn’t deal much with Rollins and what she’s gone through since she was shot. Rather, this hour told the story of an older man and his son kidnapping women and keeping them in their basement. The episode did give us more of Muncy (Molly Burnett) as she transitions from gang unit detective to SVU investigator.

In the next hour, Law & Order: Organized Crime continued its early season three story arc. The detectives are investigating a powerful real estate family and how much organized crime is wrapped up in the business. We’ve already seen that the Silas family will hire a hitman to take care of squatters in the way of casino construction. Said hit man used a specific kind of African rat in the murder. And in the latest Law & Order: Organized Crime episode, “Spirit in the Sky,” Stabler and crew connected organized crime to an electricians’ union.

Law & Order: Organized Crime and the other two Law & Order shows won’t have new episodes this Thursday.