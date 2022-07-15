Elliot Stabler’s ‘Kids’ React To the ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star’s Nude Commercial in Hysterical Text Exchange

Did you see Chris Meloni’s naked Peloton commercial? It’s got his Law & Order: Organized Crime family all abuzz. That includes his TV kids.

And as you might’ve expected, the TV kids probably reacted the same way as the real Meloni children. Then again, they’re used to their father’s goofiness. The video for Peloton was so hilariously outrageous, it went viral on social media and trended all day.

Allison Siko, who plays Stabler’s daughter, Kathleen, posted a screenshot of a text exchange between her TV brothers and sisters. Siko appeared 29 times as Kathleen, including 11 in Law & Order: Organized Crime, the newest L&O spinoff.

Siko tweeted “Faux kids reacting to Faux Father’s latest masterpiece.” She used the hashtag @iykyk, text slang for “if you know you know.” And she also tagged her TV father and Peloton.

On Law & Order: Organized Crime, Elliot Stabler is Father of Five

We’re hoping this is a real exchange. If not, Siko gets mass props for creativity. In the message string, Kaitlyn Davidson texts “I literally JUST saw it.” Davidson portrayed Elizabeth, aka Lizzie. There were laughing/crying emojis. Then the see no evil, speak no evil monkeys.

Nicky Torchia, who has lots of Law & Order: Organized Crime screen time as Eli, wrote “that’s crazy.” TV brother Jeffery Scaperrotta, otherwise known as Dicky Stabler, replied “I’m prob going to need his routine.”

On the TV show, Elliot Stabler is the father of five. You didn’t see the kids a ton throughout Law & Order: SVU, when Meloni played Stabler for a dozen years. Eli still lives with his widower dad on Law & Order: Organized Crime. Richard Wheatley even tried to set up Eli for murder. In a rerun Thursday night, Stabler mentioned to Frank Donnelly that he had five kids to support.

So, let’s revisit that Meloni commercial. (Like we need an excuse). The 61-year-old is a workout warrior who is only getting fitter as he ages. After all, his glutes went viral in the spring of 2021 just in time for his 60th birthday. Somehow, he discovered the fountain of youth when it comes to maintaining his body. Meloni also has never been shy about showing off his physique. He’s played sexy straight, gay and supernatural. Just see his turn as Roman, the 500-year-old vampire, in True Blood.

Peloton released the Meloni video for National Nude Day. Or, call it Thirsty Thursday. Back in May, the Law & Order: Organized Crime star told People that he exercised at his home, in the nude. It was for no other reason than because Meloni can do what he wants in his own home. If you haven’t watched the video enough times, here is Meloni, in all his glory, save for the pixels blurring his privates.

We love all our Members…even those who observe interesting holidays #NationalNudeDay pic.twitter.com/bb80zsmI4p — Peloton (@onepeloton) July 14, 2022

Oh, My: Meloni Did It All While Nude

In the video, Meloni does a variety of exercises, from lifting weights, to yoga and jogging through a park. He also does the voiceover.

“Apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange,” the Law & Order: Organized Crime star says. “Honestly, I don’t get it. … I don’t think using the Peloton app is strange at all.”

Then, you hear a voice that sounds a lot like the narrator at the start of any Law & Order episode.

“In the Peloton community, users are represented by two separate, yet equally motivated groups. Those who wear pants… and Christopher Meloni.”

We’ve got more good news for Law & Order: Organized Crime fans. Production for season three started this week. The fall premiere is on Sept. 22. But for now, enjoy Meloni’s cheeky commercial.