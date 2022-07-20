Father of ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Crew Member Killed on Set Speaks Out

Tuesday marked a horrific day for the cast and crew of Law & Order. During the early morning hours of the day, one of the NBC drama’s crew members, 31-year-old Johnny Pizarro Jr., was shot in the face and neck by an assailant. He had reportedly been handling parking for the show at the time of his death. Now, a day following the murder on the set of Law & Order: Organized Crime, Pizarro’s father, Johnny Pizzaro Sr., worries his son’s death may be the result of a hit.

According to the Daily Mail, Pizzaro Jr., a father of six, possesses a criminal history. Authorities heading the investigation have suggested the man’s murder may be the result of a parking dispute. That said, the outlet noted the Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member has maintained a clean record since 2015.

On Wednesday, the victim’s father said, “It could’ve been a targeted attack, yes, although I don’t know what he was involved in because I don’t live in New York.” As per the outlet, Pizarro Sr. currently lives in Puerto Rico, having moved back a few years ago.

Pizzaro Sr. further said, “I don’t know much about his life [in the States], but it’s worrying. I’m just in shock.”

Pizarro’s father said he learned of the shooting at the set via his daughter. As per the outlet, the father and son have shared a strained relationship. Although, after his son’s death, Pizzaro Sr. said he and his 31-year-old child were working on mending things.

Locals Share Fond Recollections of the ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Crew Member

Despite his criminal record, locals near the Law & Order: Organized Crime filming location had only positive things to say about Pizzaro. Aside from his father, who said, “He took care of his children” and that “He was always nice to me,” several friends, neighbors, and coworkers fondly recalled Pizzaro.

“Everybody on this block shed a tear” after learning of the crew member’s murder one neighbor said. They continued, “He was a guy’s guy. We don’t know him as a guy having beef with people.”

Similarly, one of Pizzaro’s coworkers on the set of Law & Order: Organized Crime recalled he “was a great guy.” They added that he was “always laughing or making somebody laugh.”

The victim’s coworker further shared their limited knowledge about the events of the shooting.

“It was crazy,” they said. “I didn’t hear an argument or nothing. It was quiet, early morning.”

As of now, authorities have a limited description of the suspect. Per the Daily Mail, investigators state a hooded man ripper the Law & Order crew member’s car door open and fired. In addition, the victim’s vehicle was also riddled with bullets. At the time of the shooting, the suspect had been wearing a black hoodie and black jeans, was about 5’4″ in build, and boasted a thin build. Another crew member on the set of Law & Order: Organized Crime said they saw a man running away with “something under his shirt.”