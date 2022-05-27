‘FBI: International’ Star Luke Kleintank Compares the Show to ‘Law & Order’

Following the season finale of “FBI: International,” star of the new TV series Luke Kleintank compares the show to “Law & Order.”

During a recent interview with The List, Luke Kleintank opened up about the differences between the “Law & Order” and “FBI: International” sets. “I was scared s***less, and it was my first job… I grew up in the theater background, so I didn’t know how anything worked. That was a whole different experience for me.”

When it came to making an appearance on “CSI,” Luke Kleintank said he had the same feelings as that on the “Law & Order” set. “You come onto a new show that’s been there for so many years, and you feel like you’re the new person on the show, and it’s nerve-wracking.”

The “FBI: International” star now puts the extra effort into making his co-stars more comfortable. “That’s something that I learned at a very young age, is to welcome everybody that’s new, that’s coming in, because I know how that feels. It’s hard coming into something that feels bigger than you.”

Luke Kleintank Reveals What Made ‘FBI: Intentional’ Any Different From Previous Shows He’s Been Apart Of

While speaking about the various shows, Luke Kleintank shares how “FBI: Intentional” stands out from the other shows. “When we started this season, everybody was new, but this one was different because not only was everybody new, but everybody was moving their entire lives to a new country.”

Furthermore, Luke Kleintank said that the “FBI: International” cast gets along very well. “You could work with actors that you don’t like, and you could work with people that you don’t vibe with. We were blessed enough to actually truly vibe with each other.”

As he spoke about the cast’s closeness, Kleintank said that no one knew each other. “It’s a forced friendship, but it actually became a real friendship.”

According to its IMDb, “FBI: International” follows a group of elite agents of the FBI International division. They travel the world with the mission of protecting Americans wherever they may be. Kleintank stars in the series alongside Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, and Christiane Paul.

Variety reports that “FBI: International” and “FBI: Most Wanted” are now producing two new seasons each on CBS. “FBI: Most Wanted” will return for its fifth and sixth season. The series stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, and Katherine Renee Turner.

Speaking about the renewals, Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, says, “The ‘FBIs’ are one of the most successful brands in the entire TV landscape and a powerful cornerstone of our No. 1 lineup.”