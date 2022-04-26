For more than a decade, Chris Meloni portrayed Detective Elliot Stabler, fan favorite Law & Order: SVU character and on-screen partner of Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson. After Season 12, however, Meloni decided that it was time to move on to new challenges. So, to the dismay of Law & Order fans everywhere, the show’s creators went to work writing Elliot Stabler’s exit from the Special Victims Unit.

In a drama-packed police procedural like Law & Order, it’s not uncommon to see characters killed off when an actor wants to leave. It’s an easy option and a great way to give an extra punch of intensity to the beginning or end of a season.

With Elliot Stabler, however, Law & Order writers took more care. Should Chris Meloni ever want to return to the show, they didn’t want to have to bring Detective Stabler back to life to explain it. Instead, Elliot Stabler simply retired from the unit, overworked and overwhelmed after decades of dealing with New York City’s most unspeakable crimes.

In a 2020 interview with New York Post, Chris Meloni described his exit from Law & Order. “How I left was a different issue and had nothing to do with the Law & Order people, the SVU people, or Dick Wolf,” Meloni said. “I left with zero animosity, but I did leave clearly and open-eyed in going forward and finding new adventures.”

Chris Meloni Discusses His Return to ‘Law & Order’

It’s a good thing Law & Order writers went with retirement rather than death for Elliot Stabler because, just as fans hoped, Chris Meloni returned to the franchise. It took a full decade, but Elliot Stabler finally came out of retirement to join the new Organized Crime Task Force following the murder of his wife.

In the interview with New York Post, Chris Meloni said that he never expected to return to Law & Order. When he was approached with the Organized Crime spinoff, however, he knew it was time. “It truly came about by [series creator] Dick Wolf calling and saying he wanted to discuss a project,” Meloni said. “I was like, ‘Oh, really? Okay.’ I was shocked.”

“I never thought this was going to happen,” Meloni continued. “But the circumstances for me changed. So ‘yes’ became the correct answer.”

In addition to returning for personal reasons, Chris Meloni also felt that he owed a continuation of Elliot Stabler’s story to Law & Order fans. “How my character left was really unsatisfying, I think,” he said. “If you have, at least from my perspective, a very well-known and beloved TV character who left abruptly and, I would argue, unceremoniously… There’s a built-in recognizability. A thing that needs to be satiated with a sense of closure. Those are all very attractive things.”