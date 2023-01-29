‘Law & Order’ Fans Are Upset With Dick Wolf Over Benson-Stabler Kiss Situation

If you want to see a bunch of Law & Order fans getting mad over something, then take the Benson-Stabler kiss situation. They are not pleased and aim their anger toward show creator Dick Wolf. Fans flocked to Twitter on Saturday and let their feelings out. For a long time, Olivia Benson, played by Mariska Hargitay, and Elliot Stabler, played by Chris Meloni, have been close. How close? Vey close at times.

Nowadays, these fans know that Meloni’s Stabler is taking up residence on Law & Order: Organized Crime. There have been crossover episodes where SVU and Organized Crime intersect. When this takes place, fans get a shot of Benson and Stabler together. Just how upset are these fans? Oh, they are upset. Here’s how one fan put it on Twitter:

Me when I get to hell and see Dick Wolf pic.twitter.com/inMgOuysuM — Carrie 🌿🌻|| EO face rubbies enthusiast (@captmonkette) January 28, 2023

‘Law & Order’ Fan Thinks There’s Nothing Stopping Benson, Stabler From Acting On Their Feelings

Another fan brings out the reality of things in a tweet. Remember that Stabler was married. “True, but he was also married so he couldn’t act on it,” the fan writes. “There were always feelings between the two. Now there’s nothing stopping them from acting on those, except Dick Wolf. EO still have feelings for each other as evidenced in the latest ep.”

Here’s another person with a theory regarding Wolf and his shows. It’s quite interesting because the thinking here is that no one will ever be happy in his universe. “Dick Wolf doesn’t want anyone happy in this show,” this fan writes. “Rollisi, Barson, Tuckson, Bensidy, EO. He doesn’t care, he wants everyone hurt so he can get money and ratings.”

A Fan Is Asking If Dick Wolf Will Retire And Let Everyone Be Happy

A lot of fans have gripes about Wolf. They don’t like his shows. Of course, they are tired of the lack of movement in the Benson-Stabler storyline. Well, one fan has a pretty bright idea that some people might just like. “Any chance Dick Wolf decides to retire in the next five minutes and let us all be happy?”

Mercy. With all of this complaining, one might want to see if any of them has a solution. Like, how does this EO (Elliott and Olivia) kissing situation have a resolution? One fan just might have come up with a good way to make sense of everything. ‘If I was Dick Wolf, I would simply dedicate an entire episode of SVU to Elliot and Olivia speaking to each other about more than just surface bulls**t, and then making out a lot at the end.” This sounds like a really good idea. Let’s see if it comes to fruition.