‘Law & Order: SVU’: Is the Show Hinting at Another Major Exit?

Is it about time for Law & Order: SVU to say goodbye to another big-time character pretty soon? If you caught the first episode in February, then a hint was dropped that another detective could be leaving. SVU lost Detective Amanda Rollins, played by Kelli Giddish, on the show. Now we see where Captain Olivia Benson, played by Mariska Hargitay, just might end up firing Detective Joe Velasco. This comes up based on the Feb. 2 episode titled Intersection.

We also learned that Detective Terry Bruno will be joining the team. On Law & Order: SVU, the main case in last week’s episode had the Manhattan SVU investigate the bizarre serial rapes of women after they were involved in near-fatal car accidents. Detectives learned that the rapist obtained an ambulance after discovering that his wife was having an affair. Then, he disguised himself as an EMT to rape the crash victims. The rapist used a device to stop traffic lights, meaning he was prepared to commit his crimes the moment two vehicles collided.

Olivia Benson Of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Found Herself Trying To Figure Out What To Do About Velasco

While that case was going on, Benson had to figure out what to do about Velasco, played by Octavio Pisano. Towards the end of the BX9 story arc, Detective Toni Churlish, played by Jasmine Batchelor, gave Benson a recording from a witness interview she conducted with Velasco. In the recording, Velasco offered cocaine to get the witness to talk. Realizing that Velasco has maintained a close relationship with Detective Grace Muncy, played by Molly Burnett, Benson plays the recording for her. Velasco also told the witness that he murdered someone for an unknown boss.

Muncy’s first reaction to this recording is that Velasco probably lied to get information from the witness he wants. Benson was not so sure. She asked Muncy to take some time off and ignore Velasco’s calls if he reaches out to her. Benson also told Muncy not to tell anyone, PopCulture reports.

Benson finds herself in a rough position. Velasco had a rough upbringing, but that does not seem to be where Benson’s line of thought goes first. Benson thinks it’s possible that Velasco really killed someone and is using this to test Muncy’s loyalty. If Benson has to fire Velasco, the Manhattan SVU will still have an empty desk. Velasco was assigned to SVU to spy on the team for Chief Tommy McGrath, played by Terry Serpico.

SVU fans will have to wait two weeks to find out about Velasco’s future. The next new episode, Dutch Tears, does not air until Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Central, on NBC.