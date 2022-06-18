‘Law & Order’: Jeffrey Donovan Opens up About Anthony Anderson’s Exit

“Law & Order” star Jeffrey Donovan, like most of the fans, is still recovering from the fact that Anthony Anderson won’t return for Season 22.

Anderson only agreed to sign on for one season of the revival, so he decided to say his goodbyes to the Dick Wolf franchise. Fans were devastated to see him go, especially since he was one of only two original cast members to return for the revival. Now, only Sam Waterston as Jack McCoy is left.

But fans didn’t have to worry for long, as “Law & Order” soon announced that Mechad Brooks would join the cast for the next season. We know that Brooks will play a detective, but we don’t know his name or backstory. It’s assumed that he’ll partner up with Donovan’s character Frank Cosgrove, who now needs a new partner.

Donovan recently sat down with CinemaBlend to talk about the casting changes on “Law & Order” next season. He’s already met his new co-star and said farewell to Anderson.

“So, I met Mehcad over Zoom and he’s a fine young gentleman and I’m looking forward to working with him,” Donovan said. “And I will, as will many on the cast and crew, miss Anthony. But he’s in charge of his own destiny. And he helped create a buzz about this first season which I’m eternally grateful for.”

That buzz is likely due to the fact that Anderson starred in the ABC series “black-ish” for eight seasons and gained a loyal fanbase from it. Donovan, meanwhile, is only tangentially known for his role in “Burn Notice.”

“As we walk down the streets of New York, they yell ‘Anthony, Anthony, and the other guy from Burn Notice,’ so you know, his notoriety certainly drew eyes. And I’m very appreciative of that,” Donovan shared.

‘Law & Order’ Star Jeffrey Donovan Says Same Thing Will Likely Happen With Mehcad Brooks

“Law & Order” star Jeffrey Donovan told CinemaBlend that he’s been called “the other guy in ‘Burn Notice'” before. This happened after being seen in public with co-star Bruce Campbell.

“By the way, that’s a callback too. I visited the troops with Bruce Campbell and in Iraq back in 2009,” he said. “And when we landed, there was a line around the block of the cantina where all of the soldiers were. There’s like a hundred of them. And they all started yelling, ‘Bruce, Bruce, Bruce, Bruce, Bruce,’ and then one guy goes ‘And the other guy from Burn Notice!’ So, that’s what it’s from. I’m fine being the other guy from whatever. I’m fine with that.”

Donovan should likely get used to it since he’s expecting the same thing to happen with Mehcad Brooks.

“Yet another more prominent and famous guy walking down the street to draw attention away from me. I love it,” Donovan joked.

Several fans will likely recognize Brooks from “Supergirl,” where he starred as Jimmy Olsen. Brooks also had prominent roles in “True Blood,” “Necessary Roughness,” and “Mortal Kombat.”