‘Law & Order’ Newcomer Mehcad Brooks Pens Touching Message of Gratitude Following Casting News

Law & Order is set to continue fascinating fans of the legal drama for an upcoming twenty-second season. Mehcad Brooks joins the cast as part of the show’s next iteration, as reported by Deadline on June 13. Brooks took to his official Instagram page to voice what it means for him to join the famed procedural drama.

“I’m humbled, honored, grateful and invigorated by this,” Brooks said in his post. “Stick to your manifestations, believe in yourself and keep the faith that you will be acknowledged for your hard work. Thank you to my incredible team, my family, friends, the producers, network, studio and fans. Asé. #justakidfromaustin #wearehere #lawandorder #nbcuniversal #grateful

We know Brooks will be playing a detective in the procedural, but any other detail is currently being kept under wraps. Brooks previously starred as Jimmy Olsen in CW’s Supergirl. His additional TV credits include True Blood, Necessary Roughness, and The Game. Law & Order is yet another feather in the cap for someone who is becoming a regular fixture on TV.

His addition comes off the heels of Anthony Anderson’s departure as Det. Kevin Bernard. NBC had initially canceled Law & Order after the twentieth season. But mega-producer Dick Wolf successfully fought for the show’s abrupt cancellation to be undone.

Rick Eid, who serves as Law & Order’s current showrunner, has teased more character-driven stories ahead in the show’s second life. “I’m excited about next season,” Eid said in an interview with TVLine. “I think next year, we’ll get an opportunity to dig even deeper into the character stuff, which really excites me.”

Who Do the Fans Believe is the Greatest Guest in Law & Order History?

Law & Order has graced our TV screens for more than two decades. In that time, the show has played host to a huge number of actors. Law & Order’s history of guest actors is almost as illustrious as the show itself.

The Law & Order Twitter page recently posed the question, which Law & Order guest star had the most memorable role? A difficult question to answer, considering the revolving door of actors that have made an impact in guest roles. However, the franchise’s Twitter page nominated four memorable guest spots and asked the fans to name a winner.

Needless to say, the fanbase was divided. “I loved them all. @PattiLuPone is especially memorable to me as Ruthie Miller,” said one user. However, the general opinion favored the electric performance of Judge Lindon. “They were all amazing but I am bias towards Judge Linden. She saw the mother in Olivia and made her wish to be a mother come thru,” another user thoughtfully noted.