‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Chris Meloni Hilariously Captures Passing Huge Bus Banner for the NBC Series

Though Law & Order: Organized Crime star Chris Meloni is now over 60 years old, he stays forever young with bedazzled bodysuits and heavy metal concerts. He’s also no stranger to social media, taking to Instagram regularly to post his many adventures, both on and off the set.

Between the many images of his children and hangouts with his best friend, Mariska Hargitay, Chris Meloni posts videos of himself, usually featuring a comically close-up shot of his face. His most recent post wasn’t filmed quite as close up as others, but that’s a positive, because Meloni’s facial expression is what makes the video hilarious.

The video features Chris Meloni staring into the camera while coming to a stop in his car, “She” by Green Day playing in the background. Without a word, he turns the camera to film the bus pulling up next to him, the side of which features a huge poster for the original show in the Law & Order franchise.

After showing the entire length of the bus, he turns the camera back to his face and gives it a pointed look before ending the video. “Things seen whilst on the way to organizing crime,” Meloni wrote in the caption.

‘Law & Order’ Star Chris Meloni Rocks a Glittery Bodysuit at 61st Birthday Party

That bedazzled bodysuit mentioned earlier? Yep, that actually happened. At Chris Meloni’s 61st birthday party last month, he wore a star-spangled silver bodysuit, emblazoned with “21” and “61” on the back in blue glitter. The 21 was in honor of his young daughter, whose birthday falls close to his own. The 61, of course, marked his own age.

His Law & Order castmates all attended the birthday bash, including Mariska Hargitay, who posted an adorable image to Instagram of the two embracing while she pointed to his unique outfit. “Happy 61 [Chris Meloni] you’re aging like fine wine cheers,” Hargitay wrote before adding the hashtag “#HeStillGotIt”.

Hargitay wasn’t the only one to get a kick out of his choice of clothing. His new partner in crime-fighting, Danielle Moné Truitt, posted a series of images from the party of her own. And in an interview with Today, Truitt called his outfit her “favorite part” of the entire event.

“My favorite part was his outfit,” Truitt said. “I loved his outfit. It was so funny and so cool, and I love that he like committed to the theme. Everybody was wondering like, ‘Is it a costume party?’ Nobody really knew if it was a costume party or if that was kind of just the theme. So I was like, ‘Well, I’m going to wear something that I would definitely wear in my real life. But it’s kind of like a nod to disco.'”