‘Law & Order’ Set Shooting: Sources Claim Johnny Pizarro, Victim, Smoked Weed With Colleague Beforehand

Days after a crew member was reportedly killed on the Law & Order: Organized Crime’ set in New York City, more details are now emerging about events leading up to the deadly incident.

According to the New York Post, the crew member was reportedly smoking weed near the “Law & Order” set shortly before he was killed. Sources told the media outlet that investigators found prepackaged and vacuumed sealed bags of marijuana in the victim’s possessions.

The New York Post also states that authorities are not ruling anything out about what led to the shooting. This includes whether the incident had something to do with a parking dispute or a mistaken identity. Officials are also investigating if the victim was dealing pot at the time and if the shooting had something to do with that.

As previously reported, a 31-year-old man was sitting incident a vehicle at 229 N. Henry Street in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint area at around 5:15 a.m. on Monday (July 19th). This was near the “Law & Order” set. Someone then opened his car door and shot him multiple times in the face and neck. The man was rushed to the NYC Health+ Hospital/Woodhull Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a little before 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, the colleague who called 9-1-1 after the shooting told investigators that the pair had smoked weed together after the victim arrived for his shift as a parking attendant. The two were saving parking spots for the “Law & Order: Organized Crime” crew trucks and had gone back to sit in their own vehicles after smoking. However, the colleague ended up falling asleep in his vehicle and didn’t hear anything until he heard the initial gunshots.

Who Was the Shooting Victim Outside the ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Set?

The man killed near the “Law & Order” set has been identified as Johnny Pizarro. NBC and Universal released a statement following the incident. “We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result. We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

Following the deadly incident near the “Law & Order: Organized Crime” set, a co-worker spoke about Pizarro. “He was like a brother to me, my little brother. I’m destroyed on the inside. What happened to him could have happened to any one of us. Right now, I’m hurting. I’m going to miss him a lot. He was a pain in the butt, a comedian, a jokester, good father, good son, good uncle. He lived for his kids and working more than anything. All he talked about was his kids.”

Witnesses described the alleged assailant as someone wearing a black hoodie and black pants.