‘Law & Order’ Star Compares Stabler-Benson to Iconic Sitcom Couple, And It Makes Total Sense

There are a lot of comparisons that can be made to Law & Order‘s Stabler and Benson but one actor has an interesting one. And when you come to think about it, the comparison does make sense. For years now, fans have wanted to see these two get together romantically.

They nearly shared a kiss on the January 26 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. But alas, they did not actually kiss. This means that fans will have to wait a little bit more. The way that Law & Order star Odelya Halevi sees it, both Olivia Benson, played by Mariska Hargitay, and Elliot Stabler, played by Chris Meloni, share similarities with another iconic friends-turned-lovers TV duo.

‘Law & Order’ Actress Draws Comparison For ‘Bensler’ With ‘Friends’ Iconic Couple

Halevi plays Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun on the NBC crime drama. She said in an exclusive interview with E! News, “It might be another Ross and Rachel case, that will-they-or-won’t-they.” Halevi was alluding to David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston’s characters from the beloved classic TV sitcom Friends.

Does she think that “Bensler” will get together down the road? Halevi said, “I think that is more of a question for the writers.” She adds, “I know that that’s what the fans want, and as a huge fan myself, one can only for hope for.”

Perhaps Maroun can bring the two together. Halevi said that she would love to work with Hargitay and Meloni again after collaborating with them on Law & Order‘s massive three-show crossover event in September 2022.

“I’ve learned so much from the both of them. They’re both amazing. I hope I get to do it again,” Halevi, 33, said. As for whether she’d like to see Maroun pop up on SVU or Organized Crime, she noted, “I think I’d pick SVU, just because I already had that connection with Mariska.”

Maroun has a partner of her own in fellow ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy), whom Halevi says is “very supportive” of her character. “I think from the first episode till this episode, there is the chemistry between the both of them, it’s really growing,” she said. “And he’s really getting to know Samantha more and more and not afraid to speak up and put her in her place.”

With the help of Sam Waterston’s District Attorney Jack McCoy, the two will team up for a brand-new case on this week’s episode of Law & Order. And without giving away what’s in store, Halevi teased, “In this episode, Price and Maroun uncover a money-grabbing scheme within a close-knit church.”