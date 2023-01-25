‘Law & Order: SVU’: Chris Meloni Sends Fans Into a Frenzy Teasing Potential Benson-Stabler Kiss

Fans of the wildly popular NBC crime-drama TV series Law & Order: SVU are hoping something big is going to go down in the upcoming episode. This latest installment is set to air this Thursday, January 26.

The series is certainly well-known for its ability to bring some hard-hitting storylines to fans. However, the “something big” fans are eagerly awaiting has nothing to do with the SVU’s intense subject matter. Instead, fans are counting down the hours waiting for a recently teased moment to play out…one where some fans believe Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler and Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson will finally lock lips. Additionally, as fans wait for the Thursday installment, Christopher Meloni is having a blast teasing fans about the potential Benson-Stabler kiss.

Christopher Meloni Circles Around The Topic, Making Fans Even More Excited About The Potential Smooch

The clip features a very brief moment where the two Law & Order: SVU characters are facing each other in a very, very close embrace. The moment lasts only a split second, however, it was something fans of the series certainly did not miss.

However, Meloni had a lot of excuses for this moment during a recent conversation with the Today Show anchors. “She needs to tell me something that is very important,” Meloni quips during the conversation. He later jokes that he was simply asking Hargitay for “beauty tips.”

The Law & Order star remains steadfastly tight-lipped however, he does say that this scene was “interesting” and “delicate.”

“When you’ve been friends and co-workers, and, you know, have the kind of relationship we have, you are presented with what the scene’s about, and you get in there,” Christopher Meloni shares in the interview.

“I will say, on my part, it was an interesting scene, a delicate scene, a difficult scene… awkward, but that’s all good,” the star adds. “Because I think those were all elements that were part of the scene.”

Later, fans took to Twitter to try and get to the bottom of this mystery ahead of Thursday’s SVU episode. One fan asks the star “yo @Chris_Meloni u kissing anyone in particular tomorrow? just curious.”

My dog

My wife

My daughter

Possibly a random stranger or crew member (with their permission)



Not in that particular order https://t.co/KXcXQt6zsw — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) January 25, 2023

Ever the good sport, Christopher Meloni responded to the Twitter inquiry. However, he remained very vague about the mysterious teaser – and potential Benson-Stabler smooch. Responding to the question posed to him on Twitter, Meloni says he will be kissing “My dog My wife My daughter Possibly a random stranger or crew member (with their permission) Not in that particular order” tomorrow.