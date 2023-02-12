‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Baffled by Mariska Hargitay’s Recent Instagram Post

Mariska Hargitay may seem completely relatable while playing Olivia Benson on Law & Order: SVU. But in a recent social media post, she proved that she’s definitely living somewhat of a celebrity lifestyle.

Last week, the 59-year-old Emmy winner shared a behind-the-scenes peek of her skincare routine on her Instagram page. In a photo, she lies on a carpeted floor while wearing a robe. Her face is not visible because it’s under a space-age contraption that is glowing bright red.

“Me time #Self-careSunday #Facial #AGirlsGotToDoWhatAGirlsGotToDo,” she captioned.

Because Hargitay didn’t give any information about the contraption in her post, thousands of people were left completely baffled.

“What exactly am I looking at here Mariska?” a fan asked.

“What in the Star Trek is happening here???” another wondered.

To answer those questions, Hargitay is using a red light therapy device, which treats the skin with a low-wavelength red light, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

While there is limited research, the device can supposedly give the face a healthier, more youthful appearance by healing scars, evening out skin tone, and reducing wrinkles and acne.

NASA Helped Normalize Mariska Hargitay’s Red Light Therapy

Interestingly, NASA brought red light therapy to attention when it began using it to promote plant growth in space and to help heal astronauts’ wounds.

Scientists believe the technology works by stimulating collagen and fibroblast production while also increasing blood circulation in the tissue.

Several of Mariska Hargitay’s fans wondered if red light therapy is safe, and it is. At least, in the short term. The devices do not produce any ultraviolet lights, so they don’t damage skin like tanning booths. But because the concept is so new, there have been no long-term studies.

“I know nothing about this, and yet, I feel like I need it in my life,” a fan added.

The star’s routine will set people back between $80 and $1,000, according to Good Housekeeping. Though, we couldn’t find exactly which device the Law & Order star was using.

“Yes ma’am!! Self-care is most important! They always say put your mask on before you try to help other. Pamper yourself like the Queen you are!” a follower praised.

While we know nothing about red light therapy, we do know a few things about Law & Order: SUV, and with or without the new-aged technology, Mariska Hargitay is a beautiful actress with extraordinary talent. You can catch her fresh-face crime-solving skills every Thursday at 9/8 C on NBC.