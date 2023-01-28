‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Need Answers After Mariska Hargitay’s Recent Social Media Post

Law & Order: SVU fans are excited over the reality of star Mariska Hargitay directing yet another episode of her show. Hargitay went on Instagram to announce her newest venture. Well, it’s not a new one as she’s been behind the camera before. Hargitay’s announcement is pretty straightforward. She puts up a card with her name on it. The numbers let people know that she’ll be directing the 15th episode of Season 24 for her show. Her fans, though, apparently need some answers to questions about this very episode.

These questions concern Hargitay’s ongoing feelings as Olivia Benson for her former co-worker, Elliot Stabler, played by Chris Meloni. Fans wonder if there will be spots created for some lovey-dovey time between the two characters. One of those fans said in the comments section of Hargitay’s post, “Can you direct yourself kissing Elliot?” Another fan wrote, “Do your magic as a director and give us more of Elliot with Olivia.” This fan decided to get more pointed in her comment by writing, “So is this the episode when Elliot and Olivia kiss on the [mouth]. Don’t like this if I’m right.”

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Could Liven Things Up In Episode She’s Directing

Could Hargitay go ahead and add some spice to this episode with Stabler? Of course. But we don’t know if she will at this time. Benson happened to open up about her feelings toward him when chatting with Detective Amanda Rollins, played by Kelli Giddish, in the December mid-season finale. These fans are always filled with good questions about Benson and Stabler. If anyone could add some spice to the ongoing intrigue, then it could be Hargitay as a director.

This upcoming episode marks the eighth time that Hargitay has directed an episode of Law & Order: SVU. It also is the first time in three years that she’ll be behind the camera, MSN reports. While these fans are hopeful that Hargitay and Meloni can get closer, she already has experienced it. A while back, Hargitay shared what it’s like to hug Meloni. “When I see him, all the time, sometimes it hurts to actually hug him because his chest is so hard. I’m like, ‘Okay, sweetie…’,” Hargitay said in an interview with Access Hollywood. Meloni does like to keep himself in shape as people saw during a Peloton commercial that he posed for.

As for Harigtay, last August she gave a shout-out to two showrunners on her show. They were up for an award and she wanted them to know how much she appreciated their hard work. Hargitay headed over to Twitter and called out Warren Leight and Julie Martin.