‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans React to Major Behind-the-Scenes News Ahead of Season 24

Earlier this week, “Law & Order: SVU” announced that David Graziano will take the place of longtime showrunner Warren Leight.

Leight has been with the show for several seasons, starting with Seasons 13 through 17 before coming back for Seasons 21 through 23. Now, “Law & Order: SVU” Season 24 will see Graziano at the helm, and most fans seem happy with the adjustment. Everyone’s sad to see Leight go, but it’ll also be nice to have a fresh new perspective on the longest-running primetime drama.

According to Hello! Magazine, most fans shared their thoughts on Graziano when the showrunner posted a behind-the-scenes look at Season 24 on Instagram. In the photo, we see a group of people gathered around a table in the middle of an “SVU” courtroom set.

“Court is now in session,” Graziano captioned the post. “Jean-Paul Sartre once said: ‘Hell is other people.’ But if you ask me, the bastard was dead wrong. EXHIBIT A: Yesterday was the first official day of the writer’s room for SVU Season 24 – and this group of talented industry professionals somehow managed to turn this iconic courtroom into a special kind of heaven.”

Clearly, writing for “Law & Order: SVU” Season 24 seems to be going well. And fans are excited to see what Graziano and the others produce. “Welcome to #SVU!! Can’t wait to see what you have in store for us and our favourite squad!” one fan commented on the post.

Another person said, “Congratulations! Excited to see what you bring us in Season 24!”

“Woohoo!! So, so excited to see what you have in store for us! Welcome aboard, we’re so happy to have you!!” a different fan said.

And of course, one “Law & Order: SVU” fan expressed caution. “We trust in you, Sir. Don’t break our hearts… please,” the fan wrote along with a heart emoji.

Where Else Have You Seen ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner David Graziano?

David Graziano is coming into his work on “Law & Order: SVU” with plenty of experience under his belt. He’s written and produced over a dozen projects, including an episode of “SVU” from earlier this past season.

You might recognize him from his most recent project, “Coyote,” a Paramount Plus original streaming now. Or from his work on the Amazon Prime Original series Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski. He’s written and produced other well-known TV shows like “American Gods,” “What/If,” “Awake,” Terra Nova,” and “Lie to Me” as well.

In his early career, Graziano wrote for “Miracles,” “Las Vegas,” and “Medical Investigation.”

Per IMDb, Graziano doesn’t have any other future projects aside from “Law & Order: SVU.” But at least we know he’ll be dedicating all his time and energy to the police procedural.