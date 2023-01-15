‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Has Fans Needing Answers After Her New Instagram Post

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay is good about keeping fans updated about what’s going on in her life. Most recently, though, a post on Instagram has some of the fans in a frenzy. People who keep up with her know she plays Olivia Benson on the popular NBC procedural drama. She’s been on the show for the past 24 seasons. One thing that Hargitay has been known to do is direct some episodes. Apparently, she’s going behind the camera yet again.

So, Hargitay headed over to the social media platform and shared a message. In an upcoming Season 24 episode, she will be directing that one. For the photo she shared, we get a look at her name in print. It also has the word “director” on the title of the card. There’s not an episode name on there but a number is present. She’s going to be behind the camera for this season’s 15th episode, slotted for February 9.

“Back at it!” she captioned it on January 6. “2023 let’s do this!”

Mariska Hargitay Fans Want More Details About Possible Benson-Stabler Meetup

These fans were happy about the news here. But they wanted more details. Specifically, will there be any appearance of longtime friend and former co-worker Elliot Stabler, played by Chris Meloni. Good Housekeeping reports.

“Can you direct yourself kissing Elliot?” one person wrote in the comments section. “Do your magic as a director and give us more of Elliot with Olivia,” another fan added. “So is this the episode when Elliot and Olivia kiss on the [mouth]. Don’t like this if I’m right,” a different follower said.

Mariska Hargitay will be directing an episode for the eighth time on Law and Order: SVU. Her directing debut came in Season 15. Other steps into the directing role were between Seasons 16 and 21. But this marks the first time in three years that she’s going to be in a director’s role.

Will these fans get their wish with more things going on between Benson and Stabler? We don’t know at this time. Anything is possible on the show, though. Benson’s deep feelings for her former work partner continue to be a theme throughout Season 24. It reached a point where Benson was talking about her feelings for him with Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) in the December mid-season finale.

Meanwhile, as the new year of 2023 rang in, Hargitay shared an epic old-school photo of her mother Jayne Mansfield. In the picture, a clock is in back of Mansfield. The big hand is about to strike midnight. Mansfield playfully holds a champagne glass in her right hand. She’s holding up her index finger on her left hand.