‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Reveals First Role Since Leaving the Show

Kelli Giddish is getting back to work following her dramatic Law & Order exit in December. But her new gig will look a little different than it has in the past.

The actress left her character, Amanda Rollins, behind following 12 years with the series. And until this week, she has been mostly silent on social media and with the press. While she still hasn’t announced any plans to get back in front of the camera, she is putting her acting skills back on display by starring in a “one-night-only” stage production next week.

Giddish announced on Instagram that she is joining Kathleen Chalfant, Elizabeth Marvel, and Fala Chen in Spare Rib at The New York Society for Ethical Culture in New York City.

“So thrilled to be joining this incredible cast,” she wrote.

All of the ticket proceeds go to support Keep Our Clinics, a nonprofit organization that funds independent U.S. abortion clinics.

The news comes over a month after her final Law & Order: SVU episode aired on NBC. Giddish shared in August that she was leaving the cast, and it was later revealed that the decision was not her own.

Mariska Hargitay Fought to Keep Kelli Giddish on ‘Law & Order: SVU’

Variety reported that the series execs made the call to retire the long-standing character to keep this fresh. And several major players, including showrunner David Graziano and stars Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T, were completely against the move.

Hargitay and Ice-T allegedly fought to keep Giddish on the show, but they weren’t able to convince the bosses. The publication noted that salary became a final factor in the decision. Nonetheless, Giddish bowed out gracefully and did not say an ill word against her firing.

‘Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life,” She wrote on Instagram on Aug. 24. “I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well.”

In the post, Giddish added that she was “grateful” to have spent most of her career to date with the Dick Wolf franchise, and she thanks her friends and bosses who supported her over the years.

“I’m so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on SVU and put them toward everything that’s next to come….” she concluded.