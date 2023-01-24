‘Law & Order: SVU’s Christopher Meloni Gives Hilarious Birthday Shoutout to Mariska Hargitay: WATCH

Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay happen to be the best of friends away from their own Law & Order worlds. Of course, fans know that Meloni and Hargitay starred together on Law & Order: SVU for a number of seasons. And fans are always on the lookout for some romantic intrigue between their characters. Monday, though, was all fun and games as far as Meloni was concerned. You see, Monday was Hargitay’s 59th birthday and Meloni was not going to let the day go by without birthday wishes. He does it, though, in a very funny and humorous way. Take a look at what Meloni posted on his Instagram account and get ready to laugh it up.

People filled up the comments section with a lot of their own happy birthday wishes for Hargitay. Now, if there could only be a way for Hargitay’s Olivia Benson to get with Meloni’s Elliot Stabler. Law & Order fans would truly consider it a great day if and when that happens. While nothing has happened on the show, there was almost a kiss between them. The situation occurred at the 2022 Emmys. Both of them were together to present an Emmy. At one point, Hargitay and Meloni give each other long glances. Then, they lean in like they are going to kiss. But fans went away disappointed again. Meloni turned his focus on the nominees for Best Actor in a Comedy Series.

Fan Sought Explanation For ‘Law & Order’ Stars Getting Close In Photo

Hargitay and Meloni first paired up on Law & Order: SVU back in 1999. Despite Meloni leaving after a few seasons, he came on back into the L&O world. Fans can catch him over on Law & Order: Organized Crime. And sure, we’ve seen Benson and Stabler work together on crossover episodes. That probably will happen again as both actors work well with one another. Last year, a fan happened to post a photo of Meloni with his arm around Hargitay’s shoulder. The fan wanted an explanation of what was going down in the pic. Meloni obliged, saying simply, “Uh … getting direction with a bud.”

Last August, Hargitay happened to post another close connection with Meloni. In the photo, Meloni had his arm around Hargitay. She was holding her camera phone at arm’s length. Both of them looked quite cozy in the snap. Fans were eating up the selfie, too. One of them wrote, “we’ve been waiting… Stabler better be holding Benson closer this season or we are going fight.” Well, these are fighting words for sure. “Can’t wait to see marshmelon back on the screen together again,” another fan wrote. Both of their shows air on Thursday nights on NBC. OG show Law & Order kicks things off.