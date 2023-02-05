‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay Wishes TV Son Happy Birthday With Heartwarming Set Pics

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay headed out to the social media world to wish her TV son a happy birthday. She also shared some behind-the-scenes photos of her with Ryan Buggle. He turned 13 years old in late January.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Hargitay, who also recently celebrated a birthday, put up two pictures online. The first picture shows both of them looking like they are deep in conversation. They are talking while sitting at a desk. The second picture showed them embracing and smiling.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actress Mariska Hargitay Offers Up Tender Words For Costar Ryan Buggle

“Happy birthday to this newly minted teenager! @ryanbuggle, you’ve always been wise—and magnificent and inspired and inspiring—beyond your years. I cannot wait to see what your thirteenth year has in store,” she gushed in the caption, Parade reports.

Hargitay wrote, “It’s been such a joy working with you and getting to know your beautiful heart. I love your spirit and I love you. Happy happy birthday!” Hargitay offered up the hashtags “#BestKidEver,” “#Benoah” and “#MyNoah” in her post.

Buggle plays Noah Benson, the adopted son of Hargitay’s Olivia Benson, on Law & Order: SVU. He quickly wrote back to his TV mom, “Love you so much! Thank you”. Buggle took to his own Instagram account. There, he shared a photo of himself nailing a handstand in a snowy tundra. Buggle wrote, “13! Grateful for all of you, your wishes and love!”

Child Star Ryan Buggle Comes From New Jersey, Joined Show In 2017

Buggle comes from New Jersey. He joined the Law & Order: SVU cast in 2017 when he was just 7 years old. He is now an irreplaceable part of Benson’s family. Buggle has appeared in two episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

As we mentioned, Hargitay recently celebrated her 59th birthday and Chris Meloni was not forgetting about the moment. Meloni, who plays Elliot Stabler, gave a birthday shoutout of his own to her. In a video he captioned “Celebrate it Marsha,” Meloni has the camera right up to his eyes. He’s talking to Hargitay and his eyes are moving around at a fast clip. It makes for quite a hilarious video indeed.

Meanwhile, back in December, Hargitay shared some family photos of her, her husband Peter Hermann. and their three kids. Hermann has been seen on Law & Order: SVU in recent years. He also has popped up as Jack Boyle, Bridget Moynahan’s ex-husband, on the CBS police drama Blue Bloods. Now these photos came from a family visit to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Among the things highlighted in the photos is a visit to the Guardians of the Galaxy ride.