‘Law & Order’ Adds New Face to the Cast

“Law & Order” is returning for a new season this fall, and fans might recognize a new character from a different show.

Former “Grimm” actress Claire Coffee will make an appearance in “Law & Order’s” upcoming season. She is most well-known for her work on “Grimm” as Adalind Schade, a witch. According to TV Line, Coffee will play a lawyer in at least one episode of the twenty-second season of the crime drama. It is unclear as of now if she will appear in more episodes, or the size of her role. Either way, fans are ready to see another familiar face on the screen, whether from the original “Law & Order” series or another popular show.

“Law & Order” was rebooted earlier this year, much to fan’s excitement. The show had seemingly ended with a 20-season run back in 2010, but was picked up and renewed this past February. The show featured a new set of characters, with the exception of a few familiar faces, D.A. Jack McCoy (Sam Waterson) and Detective Kevin Bernard (Anthony Anderson). The 12-year hiatus had little to no detriment on the show’s success — fans were just ready for the reboot to air.

The main cast of the reboot includes Anderson and Waterson, along with Jeffrey Donovan as Jr. Detective Frank Cosgrove, Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Kate Dixon, Hugh Dancy as Exec. Assistant D.A. Nolan Price, and Odelya Halevi as Assistant D.A. Samantha Moroun. The season was packed with intense episodes, many of which were inspired by real-life cases. For example, Britney Spears’ conservatorship case inspired the episode “Fault Lines.”

“Law & Order” Fans Excited for Season 22

The “Law & Order” Twitter account teased cast photos just days before the reboot premiered. Starting with a Tweet of Sam Waterson as Jack McCoy, they tweeted “Justice takes many forms. #LawAndOrder.”

Fans were ecstatic. User @JiffyPopCulture replied: “So happy Jack McCoy is back! The new cast of the Mothership is stellar (although I’m still holding out hope for Jesse L. Martin to return in some role). Can’t wait for #LawAndOrder Thursday! @lawandordertv #SVU #OrganizedCrime”.

The comeback was received well by both old and new fans of the iconic series. The series even brought in guests from spin-off shows, such as Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson from “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

It was revealed that “Law & Order” was picked up for season 22 after an immensely successful comeback in February. Fans can expect more crime, drama, and fun from the new season.

The entire franchise, including “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” have a very large fanbase, from casual watchers to fans who never miss an episode. All three shows premiere on NBC on September 22.