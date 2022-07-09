‘Law & Order’s Anthony Anderson Reveals Why He Left the Show After One Season

After 12 long years without the original Law & Order, fans had all but given up hope that Jack McCoy and his fellow New York City crime fighters would ever return. Then, the unbelievable occurred – a 21st season of the beloved Dick Wolf procedural drama was on the way.

Fans couldn’t yet heave a sigh of relief, however, as the details regarding the reboot remained sparse. Dick Wolf simply said, “There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true. This is mine.”

This heartwarming yet vague statement sparked a number of questions from fans. Would the series pick up where it left off? Which characters could fans expect to see? Would DA Jack McCoy return? What about Kevin Bernard?

It wasn’t long before many of these questions were answered, however, as it was revealed that there was “nothing to fix” about the original premise, and Law & Order Season 21 would feel much the same as the first 20 installments. In addition, both Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson signed on, cementing the return of at least two fan-favorite characters.

The reboot was a resounding success. Fans couldn’t get enough of the returning characters as well as those new to the L&O family. As Season 21 drew to a close, however, fans were disappointed yet again, as Anthony Anderson revealed he would not be returning for Season 22.

Why ‘Law & Order’ Star Anthony Anderson Decided Against a Multi-Season Run

To fans’ dismay, Anthony Anderson explained that he never planned to appear in more than one season. He wanted to help Dick Wolf and the Law & Order cast to get the show off the ground again, and he wanted to be a part of the historic moment in TV history. However, had no interest in further seasons.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Anthony Anderson described his thought process behind the shocking decision. Like many actors before him, Anderson has no hard feelings toward the series or any of its cast and crew, he’s just ready for new experiences.

“I wanted to go off and create more shows like Black-ish, create things that I have ownership in, and do something a little bit different,” he explained. “We’re going out and pitching another drama called Miraculous, which I’m excited about, so looking forward to what that’s going to do.”

The Law & Order star also discussed the upcoming Emmys ceremony, at which he hopes to score an award for his sitcom Black-ish. “I’m always excited for that time of year. I’m gonna be honest, I’m excited,” he said of a potential Emmy nomination. “… Everybody’s saying maybe we might be the sentimental favorites since this is our last season on air. I don’t go for that, though, but no I’m excited for it.”