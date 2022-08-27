It’s been a difficult few days for both the fans and crew of Law & Order: SVU, but especially for Kelli Giddish, who announced the coming episodes would be her last after more than a decade with the series. Sadly, the split wasn’t her decision. According to sources close to the series, the choice to write Detective Rollins off the show came from higher-ups.

SVU executive producer and central star, Mariska Hargitay, reportedly fought against the impending firing of her longtime friend and costar. The heartbreaking decision, however, had already been made, leaving Hargitay unable to help.

Because the casting change came just months after David Graziano was appointed Law & Order: SVU showrunner, he was on the receiving end of the majority of the outrage. The EP took to social media to insist that he had nothing to do with the decision, but it did little to stem the flow of fury from his audience.

To comfort her stressed coworker, Mariska Hargitay snuck into his office and snapped a picture of herself holding a sweater reading, “What if it all works out?”.

Upon receiving the image, the Law & Order boss was overcome with gratitude. So much so that he took to social media once more, this time to shower adoration on his fellow producer. “Rough week full of rough changes,” Graziano wrote on Instagram alongside the touching image. “And this absolute angel of a human sneaks into my office before I’m even in, and sends me a photograph with my own damn sweatshirt.

“And believe me, I needed the reminder,” he continued. “I seriously have never witnessed such strength, wisdom, and empathy in one person before.”

‘Law & Order’ Star Kelli Giddish Addresses Impending Exit

Though leaving Law & Order is the last thing Kelli Giddish wanted to do, she’s handled the situation with an “incredibly classy comportment,” according to showrunner David Graziano. Following the rumors of her coming exit, Giddish addressed the situation herself. Rather than anger or bitterness, Giddish showed nothing but love and respect for the franchise.

“This will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU,” the beloved actress wrote on Instagram. “Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years.”

“There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins,” Giddish continued. “She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”

“I want to thank … every single member on the crew,” she concluded. “And all the writers here for our incredible work together these last 12 years. I’m so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on SVU and put them toward everything that’s next to come.”