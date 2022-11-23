‘Law & Order’ Faces Backlash for ‘Disrespectful’ Portrayal of Service Member With Uniform Error

Following its latest episode, Chain in Command, Law & Order received some backlash for a “disrespectful” portrayal of a service member with a uniform error.

According to FOX News, Law & Order viewers noticed the uniform that Michael Bakkensen’s Sgt. Brice Crawford was wearing did not align with the storyline. This is due to his character being supposedly a sergeant major. “How do you have a guy in an army uniform that shows he’s a sergeant first class and have him say he’s a sergeant major,” one critic tweeted. “Really? You want me to ignore that?”

Another Twitter user also stated, “I just retired after 28 years of service. I served in Iraq at the exact time as the characters on Camp Victory. It was a disgrace when the NCO wearing Sergeant First Class stripes introduced himself as a Sergeant Major. Get the rank right. If you paid a military expert fire them.”

A Law & Order fan encouraged the TV series to do better when portraying military servicemen. “I love these shows, but y’all have got to do better when portraying members of the military. The latest episode of Law & Order had a ‘sergeant major’ who was wearing the rank of a sergeant first class. It completely ruined the entire episode and really makes it unbelievable.”

Meanwhile, some Law & Order fans didn’t seem bothered by the uniform error. “Excellent relevant heartbreaking episode, exuded empathy and understanding,” a fan wrote.

‘Law & Order’ Alum Elisabeth Röhm Talks Directing Sam Waterston

While speaking to TV Line, Elisabeth Röhm, who is known for her role as ADA Serena Southerlyn from Seasons 12-15, opened up about what it was like to direct an episode of the series.

“It was the first time I had done episodic [television],” the Law & Order director shared. “And I was really excited to have the support of the [Dick] Wolf camp and NBC. I wanted [Odelya] to step into every single scene with her guns blazing, knowing that she had legal precedent behind her, but also just wanting so much to be a voice and a protector of all of these women.”

Meanwhile, Röhm spoke about directing her former co-star Sam Waterston. “I couldn’t believe it. I was thinking myself, ‘How was I here not too long ago as a newbie, the next girl in line to play his sidekick, now getting the privilege to be a collaborator like this in a different way?’”

Röhm went on to gush about her former Law & Order co-star. “He loves what he does [and] you can see it. He’s still so good and committed to his career, and he was really generous with me, really complimentary and rooting for me to succeed. He knows how much I love directing and how much I’ve been working on reinventing my career as a director.”