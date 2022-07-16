‘Law & Order’ Fall Premieres: Everything to Know About the Historic Crossover Event

Get ready Law & Order fans, a triple threat, never-been-done crossover event may be coming your way this fall.

According to sources, NBC and creator Dick Wolf are considering kicking off the franchise’s new seasons by colliding the worlds of Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

If the event happens, it will be the first time that the characters of all three shows meet on screen. SVU and Organized Crime have joined forces in the past. And SVU has tangoed with Wolf’s Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire. But for some reason, Benson, Stabler, and McCoy have never shared a story.

Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid was the first to get the rumors running after he teased Entertainment Tonight about “some talk about a three-show crossover for next season.”

“Whether it’s the first, second, or third episode, I’m not sure,” he added.

But while the crossover is intended to kick off the fall premieres, scheduling problems could push it later into the fall, according to TVLine. As it stands, however, the anticipated mashup should air on September 22nd.

If Wolf pulls off the collaboration, it would help push the OG revival further into the ranks of its spinoffs. When the series debuted its 24th season this year, it was an instant hit. It immediately became NBC’s #1 series on Thursday nights with the 18-49 demographics. And the series continued on trend through its finale. However, SVU and Organized Crime have a much stronger fanbase that would be more likely to tune into the reboot if it had a chance to get to know the characters.

On top of that, Law & Order already has some cast changes on the horizon as it moves into season 2. Most notably, original star Anthony Anderson is exiting the series and Mehcad Brooks is taking his spot. So a three-series crossover would be an elaborate way to introduce the new detective.

The series is also looking at more ways to catapult Law & Order’s popularity to match its sister shows. As Eid added during his Entertainment Tonight interviews, he hopes to bring more original stars aboard for cameos.

“I’m sure next season we’ll think about some of our alumni and how to bring them back and build an episode around someone,” he said. “It’s a great situation to be in. There are so many people that have been on the show and played great characters, whether they were series regulars, a judge, or a defense lawyer.”