‘Law & Order’ Fans Agree This Is The Least Likable Character

Over the years, Law & Order has put together some amazing actors and characters for the NBC drama’s episodes. As you know, the show mixes both police work and the legal ramifications of cases. There are a bevy of characters who could be looked upon as the least likable ones on the show. Well, a recent survey happens to put Detective Ed Green, played by Jesse L. Martin, at the top of the list. Fans are not too supportive of having Green on board at all.

According to a survey from Looper of United States-located fans, around 19.58% think Green is the least likable character on Law & Order. As the survey rolls along, we find up next is Jack McCoy, played by Sam Waterston, at 15.7%. Elizabeth Rogers, played by Leslie Hendrix, comes in at 14.24%.

‘Law & Order’ Character Was Known To Have Quick Temper At Times

She’s followed by Claire Kincaid, played by Jill Hennessy, at 13.43%. Chris Noth’s Mike Logan scores a 13.11% in the survey of least likable characters. He’s followed by Anaita Van Buren, played by S. Epatha Merkerson, at 12.46%. Bringing up the rear is Lennie Briscoe, played by Jerry Orbach, at 11.49%.

Green was one guy who kind of had a hot temper about him. Firstly, fans would remember that he left the New York Police Department back in Season 18. Secondly, Martin did happen to tease a possible Green comeback for Law & Order in Season 21. Thirdly, we have not seen him come on back but there’s still time for him to do so.

Meanwhile, longtime fans were happy to see Waterston and Anthony Anderson come on back in Season 21. It made the show feel like a return to what some fans would term as the good old days. Well, Anderson, who plays Detective Kevin Bernard, decided to leave after just one season this time. We have a little detail from showrunner Rick Eid around his departure. There will be a mention of him leaving but just how much of a mention? “It’s a little mention,” Eid tells TVLine in an interview. “It’s in the time-honored tradition of Law & Order,” he said. “Where it’s very brief. It’s like, ‘Moving on. Here we go. We’ve got to solve the case.'”

Next, make your plans to be in front of your TV on September 22 as Law & Order will come on back. But it will be part of a big crossover with Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime. That would be something worth watching on Law & Order Thursday nights on NBC. Finally, these shows are always staying busy and active. We expect nothing different this fall.