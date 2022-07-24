‘Law & Order’ Fans Debate Their Favorite ADA

The popular Law & Order franchise has been one of the most prolific in TV history. The original crime-drama series first hit the airwaves in the fall of 1990. Since then, this successful Dick Wolf drama has gone on to spawn a variety of spin-off shows such as the hit Law & Order: SVU and the most recent spin-off series, Law & Order: Organized Crime.

And, with so many years – and so many shows – within this popular TV franchise fans have no doubt met many memorable characters. Including many characters who have served as the ADA (Assistant District Attorney) over the years. Now, Law & Order fans discuss the various ADA’s we have met over the years. Including who has made it to the top of the list as a favorite across the seasons.

Law & Order Fans Debate Which Character They Feel Was The Best Franchise ADA

When one Law & Order fan poses the question, which ADA is a favorite in a recent Reddit post, they also bring up another question…does one popular ADA fit the role? Or is this particular ADA better as a detective?

“Who is your favorite ADA?” the Redditor wonders in the Law & Order post.

“And did you like Carisi better as a cop or a lawyer?” the fan inquires, adding that they like Carisi just fin. But as a detective.

“Barba, Casey, and Alex are my favs,” the Redditor explains. “I love Carisi but liked him so much better as a detective.”

“It’s a mix between Alex and Barba,” one Redditor says in the post. The Law & Order fan agrees with the OP noting that “Carisi as a cop is my favorite, but I finally feel like he’s finding his footing as a lawyer.”

One Early SVU ADA Has Become A Fan-Favorite

Some longtime Law & Order fans look back quite a few years in Law & Order: SVU’s run to name their favorite ADA, naming Diane Neal’s Casey Novak as their all-time favorite.

“Casey Novak is my favorite!” exclaims one Redditor.

“All of my memories of watching SVU when I was in middle school and high school are from the Novak era,” the Law & Order fan relates. “So I think nostalgia has a lot to do with it.”

One fan remembers a favorite scene between Neal’s Novak and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay’s character Captain Olivia Benson.

“I love when Benson offers Novak a coffee somewhere around season 8,” the fan relates.

“And the exchange goes like: Benson: Feel like having some coffee? Novak: Every minute of every day,” the fan writes.

Another fan notes one inconsistency with Novak that only longtime SVU fans will notice. Neal once portrayed a criminal in one early SVU episode, long before Novak came onto the scene.

“The fact that she was a perp on an earlier episode always messed with me,” one fan quips. “Even though I think she did do a great job as DA.”

Raúl Esparza Is A Major Fan-Favorite Among Law & Order Fans

Throughout the Reddit thread, there is one character that fans are regularly naming as their favorite Law & Order ADA – Raúl Esparza’s Raphael Barba.

“Barba is easily the favorite,” one fan shares in the Reddit thread.

“Sexy and sassy,” the commenter adds. “[H]e brought a sense of humor to the show.”

“100% Barba,” another fan says. While another exclaims that “Barba is the best.”