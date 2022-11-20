‘Law & Order’ Fans Losing It Over Stabler’s Shocking Benson Admission

Law & Order fans are amped up about a recent admission from Elliot Stabler regarding Olivia Benson and, boy, there’s something happening. In a recent episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime, we happen to see Stabler, played by Chris Meloni, have a moment with Tia Leonetti, an old acquaintance, placed by Ayelet Zurer. This was during a case. Stabler and Leonetti worked together when Stabler was in Italy.

We happen to see Stabler make a shocking admission about Benson, played by Mariska Hargitay. He loves her! Yep, the thing that fans have been waiting to hear finally popped out of his mouth again. This is not a surprise for the fans of this high-powered twosome. They worked together for a long time before Stabler left the Special Victims Unit. Leonetti is quite familiar with Stabler’s family life, including his late wife Kathy.

Stabler Finally Gets Honest About Benson In ‘Law & Order’ Show Episode

We see back in the November 10 episode titled All That Glitters that Leonetti calls Stabler at home. She tells Stabler that it “felt good working as a team again.” She’s in no rush to get back to Italy. Well, she showed up at Stabler’s apartment at night. He hesitated when Leonetti asked if he would let her come on in. Fans wondered if he would open the door. Let’s move on to the November 17 episode titled Whipping Post.

ELLIOT REALLY TOLD TIA HE’S IN LOVE WITH OLIVIA BENSON 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7l1GVuR7w6 — ㅿ 🐼🦋 (@A_M_A_KW) November 18, 2022

Stabler and Benson have shared some moments since he moved back to New York last year. Benson helped support Stabler during the time after his wife’s death. She also was there when Stabler’s youngest child went missing. When a handhold took place, fans were itching to see them get together romantically, TODAY reports.

At the start of this episode, Leonetti is seen in the kitchen while Stabler gets breakfast going. While there might have been some fear of a hookup happening, she asked him if he was OK sleeping on the couch. “I sleep there all the time,” Stabler said. “It was fine.” Leonetti remembered “some things” — “the important parts, I guess you know, except her name.”

“Whose name?” Stabler asks. “You said there’s a woman you’re in love with,” Leonetti said. Stabler appears stunned, tries to remember, then says, “I did?” Leonetti gets his arm and says, “Love shouldn’t be complicated. Love affairs? Yes, they can get messy, but love — that’s different. I’m happy for you.” Fans went berzerk with their comments. One wrote, “So Tia did serve a purpose. Elliot was finally in his right mind, clear-headed no ptsd, no undercover and he chose Olivia. Tia was right there, and he still chose Liv. If this is my last night on Twitter my heart is happy. What a way to go.”