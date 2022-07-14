‘Law & Order’ Fans React to Chris Meloni’s Naked Peloton Ad for National Nude Day

Admit it, you’re probably not surprised that Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni showed up in an exercise video wearing nothing but a smile and a pair of shoes. Because that’s what fit Zaddys do.

Specifically, the guy who plays Elliot Stabler is in an ad for the Peloton app. And it all was timed for a holiday called (checks notes) National Nude Day. Got all that? Now, watch the commercial, then read on to see how folks are reacting to Meloni in all his naked glory, albeit with blurred private parts.

We love all our Members…even those who observe interesting holidays #NationalNudeDay pic.twitter.com/bb80zsmI4p — Peloton (@onepeloton) July 14, 2022

So in the video, Meloni does some of the narration. “Apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange,” he says. And the Law & Order: Organized Crime star even moves his workout outside. Yes, he jogged sans clothing in a park.

“Honestly, I don’t get it. … I don’t think using the Peloton app is strange at all.”

Then comes the really cheeky part. A voice, much like the one we hear at the start of any Law & Order show, ends the commercial with this line:

“In the Peloton community, users are represented by two separate, yet equally motivated groups, Those who wear pants… and Christopher Meloni.” And that’s a dun-dun.

Of course, if you’re affiliated with Law & Order, you can’t let this fabulous Meloni moment go without amplifying it to the masses. So the OC social media team found a clip of Meloni as his undercover persona Eddie Wagner.

Seconds before @chris_meloni hops on a bike 😉 pic.twitter.com/5g97T8sfYA — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) July 14, 2022

So how are Law & Order: Organized Crime fans reacting? Like you’d expect. After all, National Nude Day fell on a Thirsty Thursday.

A variation of this comment is popping up on social media. “Omg!!!!! I need to see it with out the pixels!!!” Another wrote: “Mariska, care to comment?” Yes, please, we need comments from Mariska Hargitay who was Olivia Benson to Meloni’s Elliot Stabler for 12 years on Law & Order: SVU.

Another Meloni admirer tweeted “single greatest commercial I have ever watched in my life.”

Now, if you don’t know how Peloton got the idea of a naked Meloni, here’s the backstory. Back in May, the Law & Order: Organized Crime star admitted that he liked to workout in the buff when he’s at his house. Why? Well, why not? He told People it was his gym, his rules.

And Meloni’s physique has been a hot topic since he came back to the Law & Order franchise in the spring of 2021. Stabler had been on ice for a decade. While he was filming an episode for OC in an NYC neighborhood, someone snapped a photo of Meloni from behind. That’s when Meloni’s rear end went viral. Then that viral moment led to a cover of the August 2021 issue of Men’s Health. Meloni was so tone and fit that he even got his own workout video for the magazine.

“It’s cool as s–t,” Meloni told Men’s Health for the cover story “The aspect of age comes into play as far as the cover of [this magazine] and how I feel about it. A friend of mine said, ‘Did you ever think in a million years you’d be on the cover of Men’s Health?’ I said, ‘Certainly not at age 60.’”

Now at age 61, he’s doing ads in the nude. And yes, Meloni didn’t let this moment pass by without a cheeky tweet. “Shout out to the wardrobe dept on this one,” wrote the Law & Order: Organized Crime star. “Those socks were amazing.”