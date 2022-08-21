For over two decades, the beloved police procedural franchise Law & Order has captivated fans with its thrilling stories and endearing detectives and attorneys. From Rafael Barba to Melinda Warner to Jack McCoy, there’s no shortage of incredible characters.

And while the nail-biting action and engrossing cases are crucial elements to its success, the true draw of the franchise, especially Law & Order: SVU, is the relationships between these characters. Specifically, the relationships between those who develop intimate relationships (platonic or otherwise) through their shared time on the job.

Now, when it comes to most beloved Law & Order characters and partners, it’s hard to make an argument against Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni). They’re not only the king and queen of L&O, they share fans’ favorite on-screen friendship and torturous will they, won’t they storyline.

So when one fan posted an “unpopular opinion” on Reddit contradicting this widely accepted fact, they were surprised to learn that many others shared their feelings. Rather than the ever-popular EO…Chriska…Bensler (take your pick), they named Detectives Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Tutuola (Ice-T) as the series’ best partners.

“Anyone else think Rollins and Fin had THE best partner dynamic?” they wrote. “Platonic of course, but they were always so sturdy and loyal in their partnership and friendship.”

‘Law & Order’ Fans Give Their Reasoning for Top Partner Pick

Rather than slam the original poster for their poor taste in partners, Law & Order fans took to the comments to agree.

“[Rollins and Fin] going undercover as a couple is always a joy to watch, they just seem to have so much fun,” one fan wrote. “Fin always had her back and wanted the best for her! Like, he always knew when she was in trouble too, and always tried to help her,” another agreed.

Beneath all the action and crime drama of Law & Order, there’s a fair number of romances. In addition to the sort-of ongoing love affair between Benson and Stabler, there’s also Rollins and Carisi, whose longtime friendship developed into a touching romance.

Then, of course, the many failed relationships between characters. And for Law & Order fans, the absence of this romantic tension is what made Fin and Rollins great.

“I think my favorite part about Fin as a partner to Rollins is you KNEW it was always 100% platonic,” one fan mused. “Amaro was just weirdly overprotective of female partners. Carisi, of course, had a thing for Rollins. There was always the ‘will they, won’t they’ vibe with Benson and Stabler. Fin was always just an awesome, loyal, chill partner.”

“I definitely loved their dynamic,” another said. “And I was so glad that they didn’t have her character somehow sleep with him too because it would’ve just ruined their friendship the way it did with Amaro.”