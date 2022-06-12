‘Law & Order’ Fans Weigh in on the Show’s Best Guest Star

The Law & Order franchise is known for many things, including a long list of prolific and unforgettable guest stars. This all started, of course, with the OG Law & Order series during the show’s initial run from 1990 until 2010. Then, the theme of bringing in some big players for many storylines continued over the decades, as multiple spin-off shows branched out from the original TV series. With some incredibly memorable guest stars coming into the fold over the years.

Now, the Law & Order Twitter page wonders, which Law & Order franchise guest star do the fans think is the best so far? It’s certainly a tough question since there are quite a few to choose from! However, the franchise’s Twitter page seems to help fans pair this down quite a bit as they feature four specific guest stars in the June 12 post.

“And the #TonyAward for best #LawAndOrder guest star goes to…” reads the Sunday morning Twitter post.

Law & Order Fans Speak Out, Naming Their Favorite Guest Star To Show Up On the Popular Franchise Series

One Twitter user responds noting that the choice isn’t an easy one. However, this franchise fan was able to pin down their favorite guest star overall.

“All amazing,” the Law & Order fan says in the comment. “but Judge Linden wins in my opinion!”

Law & Order fans remember that Jayne Houdyshell’s Judge Ruth Linden was a key player in Law & Order: SVU when she oversaw the custody case of Noah Porter. This was the case that ultimately made Mariska Hargitay’s Captain Olivia Benson a mother to the young boy when Linden approved the adoption.

Some Law & Order Guest Stars Appear In Multiple Installments Of the Popular NBC Franchise

Another fan picks a character who shows up across the Law & Order universe, appearing in the OG series as well as Law & Order: SVU over the years. This character, Patti LuPone’s Ruthie Miller often goes head to head with the ADA’s in the series standing in defense of the accused.

“I loved them all,” the fan says in response to the initial question.

“@PattieLuPone is especially memorable to me as Ruthie Miller,” the commenter continues.

Another Twitter user agrees with this vote, commenting “Patti LuPone.” This Twitter user follows the comment with multiple emojis including starry-eyed smileys, heart-faced emojis, clapping hands, and even a pair of drama masks.

One Fan-Favorite Character Is Returning In Revival’s Second Season

Sure, we love our Law & Order guest stars, but it’s the stars of the franchise that keep us tuning into the popular TV dramas each week. And, fans got some good news earlier this month when franchise showrunners officially announced that one original series player, Sam Waterston’s Jack McCoy, will be returning next season.

“Since day one, Sam has had perfect pitch when it comes to Jack McCoy,” says Law & Order creator and producer, Dick Wolf, per Deadline.

“As a character who both reflects and expands our ability to understand the law,” Wolf adds.

“He is the ultimate conscience of the show,” the series creator says. “And I look forward to him emulating the career of New York District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, who served until he was 90.”