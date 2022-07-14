‘Law & Order’ Has the Perfect Reaction To Chris Meloni’s Viral New Peloton Ad

So how does Law & Order: Organized Crime social media team react to what we’re calling Christopher-Meloni-goes-naked day? You find a clip of Elliot Stabler doing the same.

The Law & Order twitter account flashed a video of Meloni as his undercover persona, Eddie Wagner, friend of Reggie and Albi, lover of Flutura and nemesis of Jon Kosta.

The caption — “Seconds before Chris Meloni hops on a bike.” And it included a winking emoji.

Seconds before @chris_meloni hops on a bike 😉 pic.twitter.com/5g97T8sfYA — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) July 14, 2022

Law & Order: Organized Crime Star and His Muscles Are Enjoying a Moment

Last summer, Meloni’s glutes broke the internet. This summer, Meloni’s well-toned body is going viral. He starred in an exercise video for the Peloton app. Exercising is Meloni’s deal, so that’s not a big surprise. The video went viral because Meloni worked out in nothing but shoes and socks, with some well-placed pixels covering up key body parts.

It all was very audacious and so very Meloni. If you haven’t seen the video featuring the Law & Order: Organized Crime star, here it is.

We love all our Members…even those who observe interesting holidays #NationalNudeDay pic.twitter.com/bb80zsmI4p — Peloton (@onepeloton) July 14, 2022

Meloni does some of the narration for the video. And why not? He’s an actor. “Apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange,” Meloni says in a voiceover. Then the Law & Order: Organized Crime pumps through his workout, which also includes a jog through a park.

“Honestly, I don’t get it…,” he says. “I don’t think using the Peloton app is strange at all.”

Then comes the really fun part. A voice, much like the one we hear at the start of any Law & Order show, ends the commercial with this line: “In the Peloton community, users are represented by two separate, yet equally motivated groups, Those who wear pants… and Christopher Meloni.” Are we a dun-dun?

No doubt, Meloni inspired the video when he mentioned to People magazine two months ago that he liked to work out at home in the nude. There’s no real reason other than he gets to make the rules in his house. And he’s tickled with all this attention. Meloni celebrated his 61st birthday in early April. And real-life workout warriors are turning to him for exercise advice.

In the spring of 2021, Meloni’s backside went viral when a fan of Law & Order: Organized Crime snapped a photo of the actor on location in an NYC neighborhood. The fan posted the photo on Facebook, then it found its way to Twitter. You get the idea. Then, Meloni appeared on the August 2021 cover of Men’s Health magazine. As part of the cover, Meloni also taped a four-minute exercise video. He’s a perfect example of how we all can stay in shape at most any age.

“It’s cool as s–t,” Meloni told Men’s Health about the attention he’s receiving. “The aspect of age comes into play as far as the cover of [this magazine] and how I feel about it. A friend of mine said, ‘Did you ever think in a million years you’d be on the cover of Men’s Health?’ I said, ‘Certainly not at age 60.’”

Now, the star of Law & Order: Organized Crime is the featured attraction for National Nude Day. It’s going to be difficult to top this. The premiere of season three of OC is Sept. 22.