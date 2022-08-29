‘Law & Order’ Hilariously Responds to Taylor Swift’s Big Announcement With Iconic Quote

Following the news that Taylor Swift is releasing her new album in October, Law & Order hilariously responds to the big announcement with an iconic quote.

Swift made the big announcement about her upcoming album on Twitter. “Midnight, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21st. Meet me at Midnight,” she shared. In response to the singer’s post, Law & Order shared, “In the criminal justice system, the people are represented by two separate yet equally important groups: the police, who investigate the crime, and the district attorneys, who prosecute the offenders. These are their stories.”

Taylor Swift has quite a history with Law & Order. The singer and songwriter said she loves the long-running TV series so much that she named her after Mariska Hargitay’s character, Olivia Benson. Hargitay even made an appearance on Swift’s Bad Blood music video “I watch so much TV. So much,” she explained. “Usually, it’s crime stuff, like CSI, Without a Trace, Law & Order: SVU – those are my favorites. I have this big huge nightmare about if I were to get accused of something I didn’t do, that’s like the one nightmare I have over and over again. I think why I watch those crime shows is just sort of like … Sort of a look into my nightmare.”

Swift also admitted in 2011 that she is obsessed with Law & Order: SVU and Olivia Benson. “I sit in my apartment and watch hours of that show. So I sort of feel like me and Olivia are BFFs.”

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Talks Joining Taylor Swift’s ‘Girl Squad’

In late 2015, Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay shared details about joining the Bad Blood music video and becoming part of Taylor Swift’s “Girl Squad.”

“I got a text from her one day,” Hargitay recalled about Swift reaching out for the video. “And she said, ‘Do you want to be in my video?’ I didn’t know what to expect. But [the girls] were so lovely and inclusive, and I had so much fun with them. I met a lot of them before, but Karlie Kloss just grabbed my hand, and she was like, ‘I’m staying with you.’ I felt like I was in 7th grade and the cool girl picked me.”

While also chatting with Seth Meyers, Hargitay spoke about how she and Swift became friends. She revealed that the duo met at the Met Gala. Swift approached Hargitay and gushed about how much she loves Law & Order: SVU. They then met up again at a concert being held during the high-profile event. After the Met Gala, Swift offered to give Hargitay and her husband Peter Hermann a ride home. Since then, they’ve been friends. “She was like a little angel that goes, ‘Oh, do you need a ride?’ She drove me home and that was the end of it.”