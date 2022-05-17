Law & Order Icon Chris Meloni Says He Likes to ‘Work Out Naked’ at His Home

When it comes to working out, Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni loves to overshare. There’s no such thing as a TMI moment.

How else can you explain what he told People earlier this week. If he’s at home and working out, he does so, sans clothing.

“I work out naked. It’s my gym,” he said Monday, telling People that he does “whatever I want.” File that under, his house/his rules. He added: “And I don’t black out the window. And I’m okay with that. My wife is not.”

Maybe Meloni is kidding, although he takes working out very seriously. That’s because at age 61, his body is having a moment. Check that, it’s having a year. It’s been a little more than a year since a photo of his rear end went viral as he was filming the first season of Law & Order: Organized Crime. He revived Elliot Stabler, who had been TV MIA for a decade. And Meloni’s Stabler came out of Law & Order exile still in terrific shape. He’d been battling bad guys in Europe before returning to NYC.

A month before the fall 2021 premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime, Meloni appeared on the cover of Men’s Health. And along with an in-depth profile, Meloni also did a workout video for the magazine. That’s a huge honor for anyone. It was even bigger given that Men’s Health wanted to spotlight an older someone.

“It’s cool as s–t,” Meloni told told Men’s Health. “The aspect of age comes into play as far as the cover of [this magazine] and how I feel about it. A friend of mine said, ‘Did you ever think in a million years you’d be on the cover of Men’s Health?’ I said, ‘Certainly not at age 60.’”

Meloni needs to be in shape to be believable as an NYC detective working in the special organized crime division. In last week’s episode, Stabler had to stay ahead of a hitwoman named BellaDonna. He often was chasing her. Now, a lot of the work was done by a stunt double. But you still can’t fake being in shape.

Here was Stabler chasing BellaDonna through a fashion show during the Law & Order: Organized Crime episode called “Streets Is Watching.”

Credit to our #OrganizedCrime costume department, led by our designer Lorraine Calvert, for designing the fashion show in tonight's episode! pic.twitter.com/H3Uuwa4FwM — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) May 13, 2022

And here is Meloni as Stabler fighting off the much younger BellaDonna when she jumped him at his home. Spoiler alert, Stabler emerged as the winner, although BellaDonna did get some swings in at his face. If you’d like to read more about the episode, check out the Outsider recap here.

Great work by our actors, our stunt actors, and our stunt coordinator! 👏 A huge team effort! #OrganizedCrime https://t.co/39gifAeLNU pic.twitter.com/QO6AmiSRAd — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) May 13, 2022

You can understand why Meloni is so serious about maintaining his muscles. When he goes to the gym, he wants to go through his intense routine without talking to anyone. That includes his wife, Sherman. While working out, he’s usually wearing big headphones. He couldn’t hear anyone if they shouted.

“It’s like interrupting a monk when he’s in the middle of his monk-ing,” Meloni told People.

Law & Order: Organized Crime fans are counting the hours til Thursday’s finale. Will Stabler take down Preston Webb and the Marcy Killers? And what about The Brotherhood, the rogue NYC cops who rob criminals. Does Donnelly take the cash and dash to the Dominican, leaving Stabler as the fall guy? Stick with Outsider for more details.