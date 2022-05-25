‘Law & Order’: Is Anthony Anderson Leaving the Show?

Actor Anthony Anderson of Law & Order has been playing Detective Kevin Bernard off and on for a period of time on the show. People who have been watching new episodes of the OG show on NBC love seeing Bernard back in the fold. It’s like an old friend has come back to be a part of something renewed. Well, in a sense Law & Order has been brought back to life and Anderson has a role in it.

With all of this happening, is Anderson leaving the show? Probably not. Bernard is part of a story in the Season 21 finale and it looks like he’ll be busy with the case. You don’t expect a New York Police Department officer to walk away in the middle of business, do you? That would be bad for business, as in the police business.

Anthony Anderson Brings Bernard Back to ‘Law & Order’ In Season 21

Toss in this little fact around Anderson, too. He reportedly just signed a one-year contract for Law & Order. Some of the episodes that Bernard has been appearing in started airing in February 2022. Could he appear in some Season 22 episodes and then head out for other work? Sure, it’s possible. Another thing to remember is that Anderson has brought Bernard back to the show before. Just like in Season 21. He always could come back to the NBC show if he departs.

So, it’s highly improbable that Anderson will be leaving the show. He’s one of the show’s stellar cast members along with Sam Waterston, who came back to play Jack McCoy. Once Anderson heard about the plans to bring back Law & Order, he approached Dick Wolf about having Bernard reappear.

“We were two weeks out from ending our show Black-ish,” Anderson tells People. “They made the announcement that Law & Order was coming back. So, I picked up the phone and called Dick Wolf up and said, ‘Hey Dick, is it true?'” Yes, the news definitely was true. “I was like, ‘Well, you know, I’m a free agent as of Nov. 19th,'” Anderson said. “And [Wolf] was like, ‘Anthony, you have no idea how happy this phone call makes me.'”

One thing that the actor connects with his character on are different societal issues they both face. Anderson did call returning to the show a no-brainer. “As a black detective in New York City, he’s been dealing with issues like racism and sexism internally in his precinct and externally in the world as a black man,” Anderson said. “This has been his life.” Just watch Anderson take Bernard into different situations on Law & Order and see how he deals with them week after week.