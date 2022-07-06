‘Law & Order’ To Make History With Three-Show Crossover Event This Fall

For fans of the Dick Wolf universes – Law & Order, FBI, and One Chicago – two-thirds of the year are as action-packed as they possibly could be. For six weeks, you’re greeted with a brand new episode across nine different shows every week. When summer comes, however, it all comes to a screeching halt.

In May of each year, all nine series go on their summer hiatus, leaving fans without their weekly dose of procedural drama for four months. As with most shows, fans are given nothing more than hints between seasons regarding the coming episodes. But this year, that hint is a particularly exciting one. So exciting, in fact, that it very well could be worth the fourth-month wait.

A crossover of not just two but all three Law & Order shows could be on the horizon. We could see Olivia Benson, Elliot Stabler, and Jack McCoy all on one screen!

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, showrunner Rick Eid hinted at the possibility. “There’s been some talk about a three-show crossover for next season,” he explained. “Whether it’s the first, second, or third episode, I’m not sure.”

Dick Wolf, of course, has already managed to pull off a three-series crossover twice before. The characters of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med regularly appear in each other’s episodes. The three shows from the FBI universe have had a triple crossover as well.

‘Law & Order’ Creator Dick Wolf Teases a Nine-Series Crossover

There’s no question that a three-series crossover is an impressive feat. Creating a compelling story for that many characters, many of whom come from other shows, is a tough task. But when it comes to crossovers, a mixture of three shows is just the beginning for Dick Wolf.

In a rare sit-down interview with Variety, Dick Wolf hinted that his plans include crossovers between universes as well. “It’s a constant exploration of possibilities,” Wolf explained. “There are 56 actors under contract. The concept is there are nine shows, and anybody who’s in any of the nine shows can appear in the other eight, even on different networks. It’s pretty cool.”

Now, this might seem an impossible task. But those intimately familiar with Wolf’s passion and dedication to his shows know not to discount any possibilities. “There’s just a level of care here that you don’t see at other places,” said EVP of Wolf Entertainment Rebecca McGill. “There are companies that have twice as many people, and there’s half as much care going into the shows.”

For Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of Universal Studios, it took seeing the EP in action to believe his work ethic. “It took me a while,” she said. “And then I learned. He’ll say these ambitious things, and then he does it. And now I never doubt a thing he says. He’s said to me, ‘I will be the last man standing in broadcast. That’s my ambition.’ He’s not only standing — he’s towering.”