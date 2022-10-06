‘Law & Order’ Night: See What ‘SVU,’ ‘Organized Crime’ and the Original Have in Store

What does this Law & Order Thursday have in store for fans tonight? How about a mass shooting, a pop star in a bad relationship and a crying baby in a car jacking.

First, let’s take a glimpse at the highlights that the Law & Order social media account shared this past week. The video covers the OG show, plus SVU and Organized Crime.

Early Law & Order Preview Shows Price Dealing with Mass Shooting

Law & Order kicks off the evening. And it looks like ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) is having a very bad day. He hears about a shooting as he sees people running from a subway station. Then the video clip shows Price inside the subway, helping victims.

However, if you read the plot summary for “Vicious Cycle” furnished by NBC, it doesn’t mention Price.

“When a fashion designer is killed on the night of his boutique opening, Cosgrove and Shaw must track down a suspect with very little evidence and no witnesses. Maroun is shocked to find her own name on the defense’s witness list.”

Maybe the shooting is a head fake. It could be a memory Price has repressed. But it’s triggered by another event. It’s why we watch Law & Order, right?

Last week, the show devoted an hour to a case that seems prompted by real-life events. The squad investigated the murder of a high school student who was on spring break in NYC doing a college trip. She died after getting mugged. But nothing is what it seems to be. The woman is from Austin, Texas, and the youngest child of the governor of Texas. She’s in New York to get an abortion. But she lied to her staunchly pro-life parents about why she was in the city. Turns out her brother pushed her off a bridge because he was angry at her for getting a medical abortion. Texas recently made all abortion illegal except to save the life of the mother.

In an interesting twist, FBI: Most Wanted, another Wolf Entertainment show, devoted an episode last month to the abortion issue.

SVU Case of the Week Involves a Pop Star

Then there’s Law & Order: SVU. Here’s the plot summary: “Benson tries to help a pop star in a volatile relationship; Rollins struggles with taking the stress of work home with her; Fin teaches a rookie a lesson in respecting fellow officers.”

Face it, we’re tuning into SVU, in part, to see whether it’s the last episode for Rollins (Kelli Giddish). The show is writing off her character and is setting up the story line for her departure. Rollins got shot in the season 24 premiere. Then last week, she told Benson (Mariska Hargitay) that as she was on the ground, she thought she’d never see her daughters or Carisi ever again.

“I’ve been so careless with my life,” Rollins told Benson. “I let my guard down, let myself be happy, for once, and this is what happens.”

We’ll likely see more of Grace Muncy (Molly Burnett). That’s who Benson hired in the last episode. Muncy comes to SVU from the Bronx gang unit. She’s billed as a younger version of Olivia.

And you can finish off the night with Law & Order: Organized Crime. Here’s the plot tease: “Stabler, Bell and the task force scramble to track down a murderer before he takes desperate action. Jamie blames himself when a mistake leads to further tragedy. Jet makes a crucial discovery that could save a child’s life.”

From the preview, we see that Stabler (Christopher Meloni) is going crazy trying to track down a baby in the back seat of a car that’s been car jacked. We’ll also see more of new character Jamie Whelan (Brent Antonello), who is dubbed a young Stabler.