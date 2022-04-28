‘Law & Order’ Star Odelya Halevi Opens Up About Added Pressure Working on the Hit Show

She might be young, but Law & Order star Odelya Halevi isn’t afraid to ask for exactly what she wants. The actress believes that “people should just ask for things out loud and know that they deserve to receive them from the universe”. Halevi knows, however, that asking for something doesn’t necessarily mean getting it.

So when she wrote on a sticky note, “I want to be on an Emmy nominated show in New York City,” she didn’t put too much stock into the idea. Until she got a chance to audition for Law & Order, that is. Halevi wasn’t going to let her doubts stop her from pursuing her dreams, however, and packed her bags for the Big Apple.

“I have always wanted to play a lawyer,” Halevi told TV Fanatic. “This was challenging for me because moving here from a different country; there was a language barrier. And I never thought in a million years that I would get to play a lawyer.”

“You know, I didn’t think I sounded like a lawyer,” Halevi continued. “And so when I got the part, it was definitely out of my comfort zone; in terms of this is new, this is something I’ve never done before. This is something I, in my craziest dreams, never even thought I would do.”

When the dream started to become a reality for Odelya Halevi, rather than feeling excitement, the Law & Order star recalls feeling an immense amount of pressure. “Yeah, I mean, I wanted to work with Emmy nominated actors,” Halevi said. “But as soon as I got the part, my imposter syndrome [kicked in].”

“I was just, you know, ‘You don’t deserve it. So you’re gonna get fired? How will you match their performance? How are you going to do that?’ I was really, really nervous.”

Odelya Halevi Describes the Atmosphere of the ‘Law & Order’ Set

Though her nerves almost got the better of her, Odelya Halevi quickly felt right at home on the Law & Order set, thanks to the encouragement from her cast mates. “But then I met the cast,” Halevi recalled. “And they made me feel like I’m a part of this family, that I deserve to be here, and that I worked hard to be here. It helped with the pressure. And the more we got to know everyone, the more comfortable I felt.”

Odelya Halevi has only starred in 10 Law & Order episodes so far. She can already confidently say, however, that it’s exactly as she dreamed it would be. They say meeting your heroes is a risky business, but for Odelya, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

When she met her hero Sam Waterston, he was every bit the fantastic person she imagined. “I love working with him,” Halevi said. “He is so funny. And you know, when I do scenes with him, he says a line, and it just gets you. Anything that comes out of his mouth, you’re just stunned. And I forget my lines.”

“I can’t even look at him,” Halevi continued. “He’s so brilliant and funny. And when I was nervous in the beginning, I think he saw that, and he just came up to me. He said, ‘Remember that we tell serious stories, but we’re also here to have fun.’ Ever since then, we’ve just been having so much fun. There are so many laughs. We joke all the time.”