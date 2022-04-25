‘Law & Order’: Odelya Halevi Reveals the Inspiration Behind Her Samantha Maroun Character

Life-changing inspiration can strike at any time. Some of us find our true passion later in life while others are lucky enough to discover it in childhood. Law & Order star Odelya Halevi falls into the latter category.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Odelya Halevi revealed that she’s a lifelong Law & Order fan. She was so inspired by the characters of the iconic show, in fact, that she thought she wanted to be a lawyer. With a little guidance from her mother, however, she realized that her future was on a set, not in a court room.

“Oh, I really was familiar with [Law & Order],” Halevi recalled. “Actually, that’s the show that made me want to be a lawyer. Because I would watch it with my mom, you know, a long, long time ago, when I was a kid. I couldn’t tell the difference between a lawyer and an actor because all I saw was these people, they just perform in front of an audience. So I thought I wanted to be a lawyer.”

“And I told my mom, ‘That’s what I want to do. I want to be a lawyer,'” Halevi continued. And she’s like, ‘No you just want to be one on TV.’ And I was like, ‘Ooh, that makes sense.’ So, to end up on that show that I’ve been a fan of for so many years, it’s just incredible.”

Odelya Halevi Talks Working With ‘Law & Order’ Legend Sam Waterston

As Odelya Halevi grew up watching Law & Order, she was, of course, familiar with Sam Waterston. When she landed the role of Samantha Maroun for the Season 21 revival, Halevi knew she would be working alongside Waterston. That knowledge, however, wasn’t enough to prevent the newcomer from feeling a bit starstruck by the Law & Order legend.

“I mean, he’s God,” Odelya Halevi gushed. “And I love him to death. He makes me feel so comfortable on set. He’s just so funny and fun to work with.”

Though Odelya Halevi was shaken by her Law & Order costar, Sam Waterston quickly put her at ease. “He noticed that in the beginning, I was a little bit nervous to work with him,” Halevi said. “Because he would say his line and I would just look at him and forget that I even had a line because I was just so into it.”

“And then the script supervisor would be like, ‘Odelya, that’s your line,'” Halevi continued. “He really made me feel comfortable by saying, ‘We’re here to have fun also. We tell serious stories, but we’re here to have fun.’ And that was everything I needed to hear. And we’ve been having fun since then.”