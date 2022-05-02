‘Law & Order’: One Recent Episode Has Major Real-World Connection

Law & Order fans know that the popular television drama series does not shy away from pulling its heart-stopping storylines from real-world stories. And, the popular procedural isn’t changing its formula for one upcoming installment of the recently revived series, as they pull the latest plotline ripped straight “from the headlines” once again.

Upcoming Law & Order Episode Features A ‘Ripped From The Headlines’ Storyline

Last year, real-world headlines told a shocking story of a school shooting at a private school. Now the Law & Order detectives are coming together to solve a similar crime. In an upcoming installment of the hit NBC series titled Legacy, the detectives investigate the shooting of a headmaster at an exclusive private school.

A sneak peek of this upcoming Law & Order installment shows how the detectives in the popular investigative drama series approach this “ripped from the headlines” topic. And, much like the real-life case, the Law & Order players explore how far they plan to go with charges. The shooter is responsible, no doubt. However, the parents made the weapon available to the young teen. So, the question becomes: should they also be held accountable. Take a look at a sneak peek of this controversial storyline below.

NBC Drama Faces Real-World Issues In “Ripped From the Headlines” Storylines

The Law & Order detectives address the case of a school shooting. And, the Law & Order assistant district attorney, Nathan Price (Hugh Dancy) notes that the student’s father “provided the murder weapon.”

“Knowing his son had emotional issues, he gave his son a weapon?” notes Sam Waterston’s Jack McCoy in the clip. Waterston also adds that he plans to charge the shooter’s father with murder. “We need to send a message,” Dancy’s Nathan Price agrees.

The Real Case

On November 30 of last year, a school shooting at Michigan’s Oxford High School left four students dead; and seven others injured. According to the case’s prosecutors, the shooter, Ethan Crumbley, was provided the weapon used in the mass shooting by his parents, Jennifer and Jason Crumbley.

According to reports, prosecutors charged the Crumbleys with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the attack; noting that they provided the weapon while knowing their son was in a fragile mental state.

As the Law & Order preview depicts, the episode includes concerns over violent drawings made by the shooter. Drawings that are discovered by Law & Order detectives Kevin Bernard (Anthony Anderson) and Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) at the shooter’s locker.

This is similar to the real-life case of Ethan Crumbley. In this case, Crumbley’s violent drawings and disturbing images including messages such as “blood everywhere” raised the concerns of school counselors. Even just hours before the deadly shooting.