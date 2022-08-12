‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Adds Camilla Belle and Gus Halper To Cast

Law & Order: Organized Crime is adding some new blood for its upcoming season three, with Camilla Belle and Gus Halper joining the cast. Deadline reports the pair will play Pearl Serrano and Teddy Silas, a New York power couple.

Camilla Belle has mostly been a film actor prior to landing her new Law & Order gig. Belle most recently appeared in the Netflix action drama Carter, as well as Tubi’s 10 Truths About Love. Belle’s filmography includes The Ballad of Jack and Rose, which features Daniel Day-Lewis. She also appeared in The Chumscrubber, with Ralph Fiennes and Allison Janney, and The Quiet, with Eddie Falco. Belle was also featured in the 2006 remake of When a Stranger Calls.

Meanwhile, Gus Halper has just completed filming on the Netflix-produced biopic Rustin, directed by George C. Wolfe. Halper has also appeared in AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead and HBO’s Love Life. Hardcore Law & Order fans might recognize Gus Halper. He’s actually returning to the franchise after a previous appearance. He played Eric Menendez in 2017’s Law & Order: True Crime-The Menendez Brothers.

It was previously reported that Rick Gonzalez and Brent Antonello have joined the cast of Law & Order: Organized Crime for its third season. The pair will join Stabler as part of the Organized Crime Task Force. Danielle Moné Truitt and Ainsley Seigenthaler also star.

Law & Order: Organized Crime builds on Christopher Meloni for season 3

Law & Order: Organized Crime follows Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) as he resumes his career with the NYPD in order to solve his wife’s murder. Joining the Organized Crime Task Force, which is led by Sergeant Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt), allows Stabler to navigate the numerous difficulties and corruption in the city while also exacting a personal vendetta.

Christopher Meloni’s fans were ecstatic to hear that he would star in his own Law & Order spin-off, Law & Order: Organized Crime. His portrayal as the gruff Detective Elliot Stabler on SVU was a favorite of fans of the franchise. Meloni played the character through season 12 of SVU. Stabler wasn’t seen again for a decade until his spin-off was announced.

NBC is no stranger to launching Law & Order spin-offs, and Law & Order: Organized Crime has made an impression. Organized Crime, the seventh series in Dick Wolf’s franchise of legal dramas, follows the larger picture of organized crime with seasonal arcs that depart from the typical episodic structure of other procedural programs.

The program is produced by Universal Television, a part of Universal Studio Group and Wolf Entertainment. Dick Wolf, Bryan Goluboff, Barry O’Brien, John Polson, Paul Cabbad, Arthur W. Forney, Christopher Meloni, and Peter Jankowski are among the show’s executive producers. The third season is set to kick off on September 22.