‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Adds Rick Gonzalez and Brett Antonello for Season 3

Law & Order: Organized Crime is adding a couple of new cast members in Rick Gonzalez and Brett Antonello for the show’s Season 3. The NBC police drama will have these actors play NYPD detectives who get assigned to the Organized Crime unit. As you may know, Chris Meloni stars on the show as Elliot Stabler, who has come back to the NYPD after his wife’s murder.

Gonzalez has been seen in shows and movies like Arrow and Coach Carter. Meanwhile, Antonello has worked in Pam & Tammy along with A Jazzman’s Blues. Deadline reports that Gonzalez’s recent work has included being in The Lost Symbol, a Peacock series that’s based on the novel by Dan Brown. Antonello played Pam Anderson’s boyfriend in the Hulu series Pam & Tommy. Next up for him is a role in the Tyler Perry movie A Jazzman’s Blues. It premieres at the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 11. You might also have seen him in the VH1 sports drama Hit the Floor.

Ainsley Sieger of ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Is Back at Work

Among those film credits for Gonzalez are Coach Carter, Old School, The Guilt Trip, and War of the Worlds. Gonzalez happens to be represented by Realm Talent, Framework Entertainment, and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz. As for Antonello, his representation comes from Talent Works and Creative Partners Group. This TV show is produced by Universal Television. It’s a division of Universal Studio Group and Wolf Entertainment. Meloni is among a host of executive producers that also includes Dick Wolf. You can catch this show on Law & Order Thursday nights on NBC.

As for things taking place with the show returning to filming, Ainsley Sieger shared a behind-the-scenes photo. Sieger plays Jet Slootmaekers. She gets her makeup done in this snap. For the photo, she simply writes “back at it.” And boy, she and the rest of the cast are definitely back at work.

If you are looking to find out when the next season starts, then we have you covered here. Season 3 will kick off on September 22. Yep, it’s a Thursday night so make plans to be at home for the premiere episode. While it is good to know when we can see Stabler back at work, the actor has been making some other headlines. Meloni happened to be nude in an advertisement for Peloton. As you might imagine, there are many comments from people. They did see the ad, after all. Meloni does keep himself in good shape. So, the ad drew a lot of attention but Meloni is busy at his day job right now. It’ll be interesting to see what bad guy Stabler battles against in Season 3.