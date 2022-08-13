‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’s Chris Meloni Posts BTS Footage in ‘Old Haunts’ With Mariska Hargitay

The cast of the “Law & Order” franchise are great with keeping fans hyped with content in between seasons. Actor Chris Meloni in particular is great at this. He recently shared behind-the-scenes footage with co-star Mariska Hargitay.

Meloni, who was formerly one of the main stars of “Law & Order: SVU,” has now moved onto another spinoff, “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” Although he is no longer a main co-star with Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson), the stars from each show tend to hop between shows. Hargitay has made appearances on “Organized Crime,” and it seems as though she will continue to be in the show, at least once. Meloni shared behind-the-scenes videos with Hargitay on Instagram.

Meloni’s post featured a video of himself half in the frame, panning behind him on the set. He also included two photos, one of him on a couch with his arms and legs wrapped around a giant stuffed bear, and a selfie with Hargitay.

He captioned the post: “In the old haunts just

1 filming

2 snuggling

3 hangin with OGs #SVU #OC @therealmariskahargitay @nbc @wolfentertainment.”

Fans loved the post, and were thrilled to see Meloni and Hargitay on the same set. One fan commented: “ICONS TOGETHER AGAIN!! #Marshmelon #Chriska #EO.” Another fan wrote: Can’t wait for next season!!! Tv is boring.”

Meloni has posted a few BTS videos from the set of “Organized Crime.” On August 2, he posted a video walking around set outside with the caption: “#OC on the streets #solvingitwithhelp @nbc @wolfentertainment.”

“Law & Order” Cast Post Fun BTS Photos and Videos Ahead of New Season

The “Law & Order” official Twitter has also tweeted out some Meloni and Hargitay content. Just this morning they wrote out: “Too busy being real with @Mariska to #BeReal. Photo: @chris_meloni.”

The photo was in the style of the app BeReal, and featured both Meloni and Hargitay.

A fan responded with: “The power they hold over us.”

Fans of the “Law & Order” franchise love the pair together, and are always posting content about the friends and costars online.

A fan posted photos of the two over 2 decades apart, writing: “24 years. It’s fine. I’m fine. @[email protected]_Meloni #svu #lawandorderoc.”

All three shows from the franchise return on September 22. “Law & Order: Organized Crime” is heading into season three. Meloni portrays the same character he did in “Law & Order: SVU,” Elliot Stabler, just with a different unit.

Two new cast members for “Organized Crime” were recently announced. Camilla Belle (“The Ballad of Jack and Rose”) and Gus Halper (“Fear the Walking Dead”) are both set to join the show. Deadline reported that the pair will portray “New York City power couple Pearl Serrano and Teddy Silas, respectively.”

Season three will premiere on NBC in September.