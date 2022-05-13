‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Chris Meloni Thanks Truly Important People On Last Day of Filming

On the final day of shooting, Christopher Meloni thanked the folks who got him through season two of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Those are his barber and makeup artist. Plus, there’s a small doll that looks a lot like his character, Elliot Stabler. Although he plays a seasoned, savvy cop often going undercover, Meloni wants to look good doing it. So Outsiders, he basically wants what we all want.

Meloni’s social media posts always are cheeky. The one he posted this week as Law & Order: Organized Crime called season two a wrap certainly fit his audaciousness.

He posted a short clip of himself with his two stylists. And he captioned it: “Last day Organizing Crime with the magical @dncrawford @shespokerebecca. Love is in the air. Thank you for a great season 2 #OC.

Let’s Glance Back at Stabler’s Looks for Law & Order: Organized Crime

And yes, season two of Law & Order: Organized Crime is almost over. This makes us sad. We’ve watched Stabler battle an Albanian mob while feeling conflicted he had to use poor, dumb Reggie and pursue sexy Flutera. But he brought down the Kosta family. His stylists gave him a goatee and made him look like a thug named Eddie Wagner who worked out of a boxing gym.

Then, just as the holidays started to amp up, Stabler knocked heads with Richard Weaver (Dylan McDermott) again. We wondered whether Stabler really did like Angela Wheatley. Or, perhaps she still was a means to an end. Since Weaver always was impeccably dressed, Stabler upped his suit game. He shaved his beard. But he kept the bald, clean look. By the end of the second story arc, Angela was dead and Weaver, presumably is, too. Since McDermott now stars on FBI: Most Wanted, and the show got picked up for two seasons, Weaver likely is gone from this Earth. (Until he isn’t. It’s TV).

Great work by our actors, our stunt actors, and our stunt coordinator! 👏 A huge team effort! #OrganizedCrime https://t.co/39gifAeLNU pic.twitter.com/QO6AmiSRAd — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) May 13, 2022

Now, the third story arc involving the Marcy Killers and The Brotherhood is coming to a close. Thursday night represented the penultimate episode. (Click it here for the Outsider recap). Stabler avoided getting popped by a fierce hitwoman named BellaDonna. She turned on Preston Webb (Mykelti Williamson) who runs the Marcy Organization and the secret Marcy Killers. Stabler, who is going cop casual in this arc, and Bell are ready to make arrests. For Thursday’s episode, Meloni’s makeup artist needed to add bruises to his face after his fight.

Meanwhile, maybe we’ll find out how much power Cassandra Webb (Jennifer Beals) really has with her husband.

Then there’s the loose ends with The Brotherhood, the group of rogue cops who are stealing from criminals. Denis Leary, as Donnelly, leads the gang. He probably was trying to set up Stabler for some crimes. But at the end of the Law & Order: Organized Crime episode, he’d dug up some cash in his backyard and was packing up for Belize.