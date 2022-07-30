‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Could Recent Cast Additions Mean Saying Goodbye to Other Characters?

The new Law & Order: SVU showrunner, David Graziano, has been the talk of the fandom for weeks. And for good reason – he’s coming to the franchise with no prior L&O experience. With all the speculation surrounding the coming episodes of SVU, it’s easy to forget that Organized Crime has quite a few changes on the way as well.

Season 3 of Organized Crime will hit the small screen in September of this year with a new showrunner at the helm. Ilene Chaiken, the showrunner for Season 1 and the majority of Season 2, stepped down, and former SVU Executive Producer Bryan Goluboff was tapped as her replacement.

In addition to the new showrunner, Season 3 of Organized Crime will feature not one but two new detectives. Now, two new characters is a pretty major update for any show, but even more significant in a show with a relatively small cast like Law & Order: OC. With that in mind, it’s possible that their arrival signals the coming departure of current characters.

Arrow star Rick Gonzalez will join the tight-knit cast in the coming season along with Dynasty‘s Brent Antonello. Seldom few details have been revealed about their characters. However, we do know that both will join Sgt. Bell’s (Danielle Moné Truitt) unit.

Could the New Additions Replace These Characters on ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’?

There are a few characters who will likely have a role in Law & Order as long as they want one. Chris Meloni and Danielle Moné Truitt, for example, are cornerstones of Organized Crime and won’t be going anywhere.

Then there’s fan-favorite character Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger) who will almost certainly be included for many seasons to come. Detectives Maldonado and Cho (played by Mike Cannon and Rachel Lin, respectively), however, are on somewhat shakier ground.

Unlike Stabler, Bell, and Jet, they haven’t been part of the series from day one. In addition, they came to the Bell’s Organized Crime Task Force from narcotics. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that they would return to their previous jobs in the coming episodes.

Bryan Goluboff could have a completely different vision for the unit than his predecessor. And he could be replacing Maldonado and Cho to bring that vision to fruition. Alternatively, he could simply be adding a couple of fresh faces with every intention of keeping the other two as well.

Or, the new characters might not have anything to do with Cho and Maldonado at all but are replacing Nova. Season 2 ended with a shocking announcement from the character: she resigned from the NYPD. If the departure is permanent, there’s at least one vacancy in the Organized Crime Task Force.

It’s not uncommon at all for a Dick Wolf production to feature a character’s arrival and/or departure with a new season. SVU and Chicago PD, for instance, will both feature new characters in their coming episodes. That said, only time will tell what the future holds for Law & Order: Organized Crime.