‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Crew Member Killed in Shooting Identity Revealed

The identity of the victim killed on the set of Law & Order: Organized Crime today has been revealed. The situation is still unfolding, but Variety confirmed a crew member working on the Law & Order spin-off was killed in an ambush Tuesday morning.

A crew member for “Law & Order: Organized Crime” was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in New York while on location for filming of the show’s third season.



According to the NYPD, the crew member was a 31-year-old male named Johnny Pizarro. He was sitting in his car at approximately 5:15 am ET in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn. An unknown person then approached the car, opened the door, and opened fire. Pizarro was pronounced dead on arrival after being transported to Woodhull Hospital.

NBC and Universal Television released a joint statement earlier today when the news broke.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result. We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”