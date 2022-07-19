‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Crew Member Killed: New Details, Photos Emerge Amid Police Investigation

The set of Law & Order: Organized Crime became the scene of a real crime on Tuesday when a gunman shot a crew member during the early morning hours. Earliest reports state the victim, 31-year-old man Johnny Pizzaro who lived in Queens, had been sitting in his vehicle by a local cafe near the show’s set when an assailant ripped open his car door and shot him multiple times in the neck and face. Since the news broke on Monday, new details have emerged amid the police investigation.

Following the shooting, the New York City mayor’s office offered the murder victim’s family its “deepest condolences.”

Mayor Eric Adams’ office released a statement that read, “The safety of all New Yorkers is our top priority. No shooting is acceptable, which is why we are working everyday to get illegal guns off New York City streets. The NYPD is actively investigating the fatal shooting of a crew member of Law & Order: Organized Crime early this morning. We offer our deepest condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time, and we will work diligently to bring the suspect to justice and stem the tide of gun violence we are seeing.”

According to Deadline, the shooting occurred around 5:15 a.m. local time, with police responding to a 911 call. Soon after authorities arrived, EMS took the victim to a nearby hospital, though personnel pronounced him dead around 6 a.m.

NBC Offers Family of Johnny Pizzaro Its Condolences

The investigation into the shooting of Johnny Pizzaro continues, courtesy of a combination of the efforts of the 94th Precinct detective squad and the Brooklyn North Homicide unit. Simultaneously, NBC, home of Law & Order: Organized Crime, offered the victim’s family its condolences.

In a statement, the network said, “We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result. We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

Pizzaro reportedly served on the set as a parking production assistant. Deadline states that while they work amid Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s staff, they’re unrepresented by any union. They are also said to be the “lowest on the totem pole.”

Be sure to check back here at American Entertainment for further details as they arise.